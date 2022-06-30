“He is always very good at controlling the narrative” - NBA analyst says LeBron James deliberately mentioned the possibility of playing for the Warriors, believes he doesn’t want Steph Curry to have more rings

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has a massive decision to make as he is an unrestricted free agent next summer. However, the superstar can sign a two-year extension next month that will be worth nearly $100 million with the Lakers or see how things unfold in the next year.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Freddie Coleman believes that the possibility of Steph Curry winning more rings will factor into James' thinking. Coleman said:

"LeBron is always interested when it comes to his peers. I don't think there is any doubt about that, that LeBron James is the greatest player of his generation. But you don't want somebody to have more rings than you. That's one of your peers. It wasn't a coincidence that LeBron James was like, 'I'd love to play with the Golden State Warriors.'

"He is very very calculated. He is always very good at controlling the narrative."

Coleman continued:

"LeBron is going to make sure that he's controlling the situation, no matter where he decides to go or if he's not going anywhere.

"But one thing he cannot control, if Steph Curry gets another ring with the Golden State Warriors and another one, then all of a sudden, you can be regarded as the greatest player of your generation, but there is that dude among your peer group that has more rings than you."

Steph Curry and LeBron James' rivalry

Stephen Curry and LeBron James during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game practice

LeBron James and Steph Curry have been part of some of the greatest moments in the history of the league. Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time, unequivocally, while James is considered arguably the greatest player of all time.

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Stephen Curry in the 2022 Western Conference Finals:



28.0 PTS

8.3 REB

6.7 AST

49.1% FG

48.3% 3PT

3-0 record



The greatest player in the world.

All NBA Finals from 2011 to 2020 featured either King James or the Baby-Faced Assassin. The duo went up against one another in every NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. The Cleveland Cavaliers, led by James, would come out of the East and the Golden State Warriors, led by Curry, would come out of the West.

Where this debate tilts in the favor of Curry is the fact that Chef Curry's team has inflicted three NBA Finals losses to James' t4eam. However, the teams were heavily unbalanced in the favor of Curry and the Warriors, especially after they added Kevin Durant.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Through 37,000, LeBron James is now the youngest player to reach every round number milestone in pts:



1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K, 37K

Even so, James and the Cavs hold the single greatest comeback in the history of the league. They overcame a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals as James truly established himself as one of the two greatest players of all time.

With that said, Curry equaled James' championship tally this season by winning his fourth ring last season. The Warriors are also primed to repeat as champions next season, although King James will want to have something to say about that.

