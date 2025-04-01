"He is always hurt" - NBA GM delivers brutal takedown of Ja Morant's chances of postseason success

Ja Morant may be one of the most exciting players in the NBA, and he's got the Memphis Grizzlies smack dab in the middle of the tight Western Conference playoff race. However, one NBA general manager questioned whether Morant could lead the Grizzlies on an extended playoff ride because of his injury history.

Morant's winning attitude and ego have made him an excellent fit for the Grizzlies. The 25-year-old point guard, along with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr., has been the bridge from the "Grit and Grind" to the franchise's future, leading the team to the playoffs in three out of his six seasons as a pro.

When asked about Morant and his ability to lead Memphis on a playoff push, an NBA executive answered that they were unable to picture a scenario in which Morant could guide the team to win in the playoffs. Morant's doubters remain, even though he has a playoff series win under his belt, but the general manager pointed out another reason why he doesn't think Morant can go far.

The comments surfaced on Reddit on Tuesday.

“Does he sell tickets? Yes. Is he a top-25 player when healthy? Yes. Can he win multiple series as the best player? No," the general manager said, doubting Morant's talent as a first option. "Not sure most years you can win even one. Plus he is always hurt.”

When he entered the NBA, Morant won Rookie of the Year and became one of the league's top talents. But lower body injuries and off-the-court troubles have kept him from being included in the mix of the next "face" of the NBA. Morant and the Grizzlies have a steep hill to climb once again this postseason as they transition to a new coach.

If he's healthy, how far can Ja Morant propel the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs?

Ja Morant has only appeared in 45 games this season, with six consecutive absences this month. Yet, Morant seems to be healthy again as the Grizzlies attempt to pursue the LA Lakers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. However, the team will have to adjust to the offense of interim coach Tuomas Iisalo, who replaced Taylor Jenkins.

Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies roster have seven games left to implement Iisalo's offense before the playoffs begin, but if they can, they have the talent to go toe-to-toe with the elite teams in their conference. However, they have a tough draw in the first round if the standings hold, as they face off against LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the first round.

Morant has a capable team around him that boasts more talent than the squads he has led previously in his career, but the Grizzlies might be a piece or two away from a deep playoff run. Rumors are swirling that they are interested in trading for Kevin Durant this summer, but for now, the team will go as deep into the playoffs as Morant can carry them as he tries to prove his doubters wrong.

