"He always wanted to make sure his teammates were involved" - 3x NBA champion's father reveals he has been a team player since his teenage years

The 2022 NBA playoffs are underway with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals. Steph's father, Dell Curry, expressed his support for his son, complimenting him for being a team player ever since he was a teenager.

Before the Warriors faced the Grizzlies in Game 2 on Tuesday night, Dell was interviewed by NBC Sports Bay Area. The former player shared how Steph was already an unselfish player in high school and how it translated to his success in the league, stating:

"He's carried that trait ever since high school. He always wanted to make sure his teammates were involved, probably too much so in high school. We had to get on him to be more selfish with the ball."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Dell Curry: “In high school, we had to get on [Steph] to be more selfish with the ball” Dell Curry: “In high school, we had to get on [Steph] to be more selfish with the ball” 😂 https://t.co/luqP8ZdULx

Dell Curry added that Steph was even given a full reign at Davidson, but retained his unselfish nature. He entered the NBA in 2009 after getting drafted seventh overall by the Warriors. Dell said:

"They gave him the keys to the bus, but he still didn't take advantage of that. He made sure all his teammates were involved and made sure that they understood how important they were to his game, and I think that's a skill set he's brought to the NBA, being that leader on and off the floor."

Steph Curry was already a two-time MVP and one-time champion when he took a backseat to Kevin Durant from 2016 to 2019. Two more titles later and Steph is still looking for more. The Warriors have a legitimate shot at winning their fourth championship.

Warriors head to Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference semifinals with the series tied 1-1

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors head back to San Francisco with their series against the Memphis Grizzlies tied at one apiece. The Warriors had the chance to go up 2-0, but failed to stop a 15-6 Ja Morant run in the final 4:33 of the game.

Morant was unstoppable with 47 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. He scored the last 15 points for the Grizzlies, en route to a 106-101 win. Memphis was able to prevent a disastrous 0-2 start by staging another clutch run in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Warriors struggled from beyond the arc all game long. They went 7-for-38 from three-point range, but still managed to keep the game close. With the series now moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Warriors have a chance to take a commanding lead.

In Game 2, Steph Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Jordan Poole had 20 points off the bench, while Andrew Wiggins added 16 points. Klay Thompson was cold, scoring just 12 points on 19 shots.

Edited by Adam Dickson