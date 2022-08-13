"He was around long enough to enjoy this" - Rob Parker calls out the NBA for waiting until Bill Russell's death to retire his jersey league-wide

The NBA will retire Bill Russell's No. 6 across the league, with all 30 teams expected to stop issuing the number moving forward. The announcement was made on Thursday to honor the the life and legacy of Russell. However, Fox Sports' Rob Parker called out the league for being 10 years too late.

On the latest episode of "The Odd Couple" podcast, Parker praised the decision by the NBA to retire Russell's number. He pointed out that Hall of Famer won 11 championships in a city like Boston. He also noted that Russell was a real civil rights activist.

"The guy was a great man," Parker said. "He walked the walk and talked the talk. He was really for civil rights. He played in a very hostile situation in Boston and was still able to win 11 championships in 13 years."

However, Parker was not a fan of the NBA giving Russell the honor after he died. He criticized the league for not doing it when the legendary player was still alive. He also believes it should have been done when the Russell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

"Why now?! He was 88. He was around long enough to enjoy this," Parker said. "Why are you waiting until he passes? Nothing changed in the last two weeks. He's been a great man his whole adult life."

"I've been to plenty of NBA events over the last 20 years that he was around. ... When they should have done it? When he got the Presidential Medal of Honor (Freedom) in 2010 (2011). Exactly 12 (11) years ago for his basketball excellence and unwavering committment to social justice."

Parker has a valid opinion regarding the decision of the NBA. The MLB retired Jackie Robinson's No. 42 in 1997, 25 years after his untimely death. The NHL retired Wayne Gretzky's No. 99 in 2000 just a year after his retirement. Russell's No. 6 is the first number to be retired around the NBA.

Bill Russell's legacy

Bill Russell died on July 31 at the age of 88.

Bill Russell is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Russell is considered as the greatest winner in all sports. He won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics, while also paving the way for the players of tomorrow. He was an important figure not only in the NBA, but also in the civil rights movement.

In addition to his 11 rings, Russell was also a five-time NBA MVP and one of the greatest defenders ever. He was the first black coach in league history, as well as the first to win a championship. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice as a player and as a coach.

"Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill's transcendent career will always be recognized."

