"He has an automatic sniper connected to his arm" - LeBron James in awe of Steph Curry after the Warriors superstar drops a 50-piece in Team LeBron win

LeBron James maintained his 100% win record as an All-Star captain during the 2022 edition of the mega-event, thanks to Steph Curry's 50-point outing. Curry shot an NBA record 16 3-pointers on the night to help Team LeBron beat Team Durant 163-161.

James was asked about his views on Curry's performance, and he had nothing but a high level of appreciation for the latter's talents. Here's what the LA Lakers forward said:

"Well I mean Steph, come on man, this guy he's from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm. When he lets it go, not only himself, but everybody on the floor, or in the stands, or on TV or on their phones, whatever you're watching on, you think it's going in every time."

LeBron continued:

"9 times out of 10, or sometimes 10 times out of 10 it does go in. To be out there and watch that kid from Akron as well (Steph), shoot the ball the way he shot it, it was unbelievable."

Steph Curry is in the middle of his worst shooting year. He is knocking down a career-low 37.1% of his shots from the arc. Curry has been in a slump for most of 2022 but even then he managed to shoot the lights out on Sunday night.

More interestingly, the two-time MVP was booed throughout the weekend by Cleveland fans because of his historic rivalry against the Cavs when LeBron played for them between 2015 and 2018.

Nevertheless, those boos turned into cheers once Curry got going as he went on to claim his first NBA All-Star MVP award.

LeBron James hits game-winner, Steph Curry drops 50 as 'kids from Akron' shine in the All-Star game in Cleveland

LeBron James and Steph Curry were both born in Akron, Ohio. This year's All-Star game was a homecoming of sorts for both players. James was more embraced, though, as he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and also led them to a championship against Curry's Warriors in 2016.

Meanwhile, Curry led the Dubs to three championship wins against Cleveland, and the home fans did not give him a warm reception at all. Nevertheless, his 50-point performance for Team LeBron saw a drastic change in the home fans' behavior by the end of the All-Star weekend.

LeBron James had a decent game as well. He came up big towards the end of the game, with Steph Curry being double-teamed that limited him from taking over the game down the stretch. James ended up hitting the game-winning shot over Zach LaVine and Joel Embiid, a classic MJ-like fadeaway to seal the win for his side.

The two Akron-born stars ended up having a homecoming to remember, an event that will be cherished for years to come.

