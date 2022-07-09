“He would be backpedaling and fumbling and bumbling” - NBA analyst believes he and Chris Broussard would “undress” Draymond Green verbally, says Draymond is not challenged

Draymond Green ruffled feathers when he commented on the Kevin Durant trade saga. Rob Parker took exception to his comments, saying he and Chris Broussard would disorientate Green.

Durant's trade request has sparked reactions across the NBA community. While some applauded the decision, others think he is leaving because he was swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Some have drawn comparisons to him leaving the OKC Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The conclusion, given both scenarios, is that he leaves when things get tough.

Meanwhile, Green's attempt to come to Durant's defense has been met with heavy criticism. On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," Green's comments were discussed.

Parker believes Green just says whatever and has no one to check him, saying:

"Draymond is just talking. This is my issue, Chris, is there's nobody to push back on him. There's nobody to challenge him. He's just talking, and it's fine, but it has no context. It doesn't make any sense. We could – in two seconds, Chris – the both of us would undress Draymond Green. I'm dead serious.

"In two seconds, and he would be backpedaling and fumbling and bumbling and throwing back the shots off the side of the backboard or air balls completely. I mean, he would just be reduced to that. Stop it, Draymond."

Knowing Green, there is a fair chance he would say something back. The four-time NBA champ has never shied away from an exchange, especially against media people.

Draymond Green says people cannot accept that athletes are now businessmen

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Green spoken against the narrative that Durant runs when the going gets tough. The Warriors big man believes his former teammate is only doing what is best for his career.

On "The Draymond Green Show," Green talked about how baffling it is that people have come after KD for reportedly requesting a trade. He believes it stems from the fact that people are not comfortable with viewing athletes as businessmen.

"I, personally, think it goes back to some things I've said in the past and how people generally view athletes," Green said. "People can't accept the fact that athletes are now businessmen and no longer just playing basketball.

"t some point, people have to realize and be able to accept the fact that athletes are businessmen and we make business moves and business decisions."

Meanwhile, there has been no new information about potential trade deals for Durant. It was reported that the Brooklyn Nets asked for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and four draft picks, but the Minnesota Timberwolves declined.

