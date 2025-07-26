"He bails for commerce" - NBA analyst pours cold water on LeBron James' Cavaliers reunion amid Lakers star's trade rumors

LA Lakers star LeBron James' rumored return to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been refuted by NBA analyst Colin Cowherd. The veteran analyst questioned fans who said James' heart was in Cleveland, citing that the four-time NBA champion had already left the franchise twice.In a clip shared on X on Friday, Cowherd suggested that James should not have left the Miami Heat in 2014. He claimed that the Erik Spoelstra-coached team is &quot;always in contention for great free agents.&quot; Cowherd then laid out the reason why James left the Cavaliers following a second stint with the franchise.&quot;Now people say, well, LeBron, his heart was in Cleveland,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;No it wasn't. He left it a second time. And the reason he left it? It was time. He wanted to go to LA. It was good for his brand, and he could play with bigger stars because bigger stars like Luka (Doncic) and AD (Anthony Davis) like to play in Los Angeles.&quot;Cowherd then described the disadvantages of players switching teams frequently.&quot;The downside, and I speak from experience, to bouncing around the country in your career: you never live in that cul-de-sac, where your kids grow up and have life-long friends,&quot; Cowherd added.Cowherd also laid out the advantages of James playing with three teams in his 22-year career. He compared James to NBA legend Michael Jordan, whom he claimed only had one &quot;great&quot; teammate, Scottie Pippen.&quot;He's overall played better teammates,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;LeBron's played with more great players. LeBron has been to more Finals. LeBron's had fewer long droughts or battles within an organization. He bails for commerce, and that's OK.&quot;After spending his first seven seasons with the Cavaliers, the four-time NBA MVP left the team as a free agent in 2010. James' move to the Miami Heat was highly publicized. He announced the signing via a live ESPN show titled &quot;The Decision.&quot; James, alongside Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, won two championships in four years.He returned to Cleveland in 2014 and delivered the franchise's only title in 2016. LeBron James led the Cavs to four consecutive Finals appearances in his second stint, capping an unprecedented run of eight straight appearances (2011-18). The 21-time NBA All-Star signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.How did rumors of LeBron James' return to Cleveland start?The rumblings that LeBron James might leave the LA Lakers materialized due to the comments of his longtime agent, Rich Paul. The Klutch Sports CEO told ESPN on June 29 that James would be monitoring the Lakers' offseason moves. Paul added that they planned to &quot;evaulated what's best&quot; for James.While the 40-year-old star didn't request a trade, many believed that Paul's statement is a stark reminder for LA. LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option to play his 23rd NBA season with the Lakers. However, his future beyond 2025-26 remains uncertain.The Lakers have made some splash this offseason, bolstering their roster with the additions of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, among others. However, should LA fail to make a deep playoff run once again, they could expect that LeBron James could decide to end his legendary career elsewhere.