“He should have the ball virtually all the time… Nobody sets up snipers better than LeBron James” - Skip Bayless says LeBron James was born to be a point guard

Skip Bayless praised LeBron James for his passing ability after Lakers coach Darvin Ham explained his plan to keep the ball in James’ hands as much as possible.

Bayless explained:

“He should have the ball virtually all the time … Nobody sets up snipers better than LeBron James.”

Bayless is usually seen or heard criticizing James by defending Michael Jordan in the GOAT conversation. However, the basketball commentator does hold King James in high regard in general.

Since Darvin Ham got the coaching position for the Lakers, he has been very vocal with his excitement and new plans for the squad. Ham has explained plans for Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James.

Last season, LeBron played just about every position on the floor. He even started at the 5 spot for a full week during Anthony Davis' injury squabble. Russell Westbrook was seen as very explosive and often too quick for the play which would result in a broken chance. Anthony Davis had trouble staying healthy and fitting into the rotation when he was on.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham has specific roles for LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis

Ham has addressed each of these issues, with plans to make them better for the new season. Skip Bayless has commented on the plans regarding James, praising the L-Train as one of the best passers in the history of the game.

James has made some absolute snipes from angles that nobody could fathom before he did it. Utilizing this properly is going to make the Lakers a much better squad.

Lakers coach Ham said that he wanted to use Westbrook’s speed to his advantage, but rather off the ball. This move, paired with setting James up as a sniper again, might make the Lakers a run-and-gun team.

Westbrook will run the floor off the ball until James can find him open and smash the ball to him. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will be able to command the key and run rebounds. His shooting abilities will add to the rotation that Westbrook can create by running. Los Angeles may be shaping up well with their new plans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far