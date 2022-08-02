"He became the most unselfish superstar I have ever seen and it's not even close" - Skip Bayless pays homage to late NBA legend Bill Russell

The basketball world mourns after the recent news of NBA legend Bill Russell passing at 88 years old. No player has left a more significant impact on the game of basketball than Russell. Not only was the Boston Celtics legend one of the greatest players, but his impact off the court was also meaningful.

Russell was one of the pioneers for the sport of basketball. He won eleven championships throughout his illustrious career, becoming one of the biggest winners the league has seen. Throughout his career, Russell was also known for standing up for his beliefs when it came to several issues in the world.

Before Michael Jordan's impressive career, many have viewed Russell as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless praised Russell, saying he revolutionized "how to play professional basketball."

"This man revolutionized how to play professional basketball. He became the most unselfish superstar I have ever seen and it's not even close."

The NBA world mourns the loss of legend Bill Russell

The basketball world has a heavy heart after losing an NBA legend. Bill Russell was known as one of the greatest players the sport had ever seen, and he was also an exceptional human being.

Russell had done remarkable things during his career, especially when paving the way for African-Americans playing in the NBA. He was the first black head coach in the NBA and an activist off the court.

In 2011, Russell was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. The Medal is the nation's highest civilian honor. The NBA also paid their respect to the legendary Celtics great, awarding him its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Russell wasn't just a star on the court. He had an everlasting impact on some of the players who came through the league after him. He was a five-time NBA MVP and one of the greatest defensive players that basketball has ever seen.

