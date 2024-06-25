"He about to become the first non all star BILLIONAIRE": Fans react as Tobias Harris reportedly draws interest from multiple teams

Tobias Harris is now an unrestricted free agent after the Philadelphia 76ers refused to offer him an extension last season. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey also did not want to trade him without the haul he expected to get for the veteran forward. “Tobi” is now free to sign with any team he wants to.

NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that the Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz are interested in acquiring Harris. Both rebuilding teams are looking for an experienced leader who can help guide the roster. Harris could be the answer to their respective needs.

Fans promptly reacted to the news about Detroit and Utah’s interest in Tobias Harris:

“Hahahahah he about to become the first non all star BILLIONAIRE”

One fan detailed how he would fit with either the Pistons or the Jazz:

“Would be a major major win for Detroit since no big names will ever want to play there. At least they’ll get a mid-name. He’d be a better fit next to Lauri [Markkanen] in Utah though.”

Another fan predicted where Harris will play next:

“the chinese league too”

A third fan guessed why the 76ers refused to extend Harris:

“Making room for PG”

Tobias Harris’ last contract was a five-year, $180 million deal that he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. Philly fans relentlessly troll him on social media after the Sixers let go of Jimmy Butler to give Harris the said contract.

Harris isn’t likely getting the same amount when a new offer comes. Some NBA insiders estimated that he could get $20-25 million per season.

Tobias Harris might be a better fit with the Pistons

Tobias Harris has the opportunity to come in as the Detroit Pistons’ starting power forward. The team hasn’t found a replacement for former coach Monty Williams but whoever handles the Pistons next season will need a player like Harris.

Williams sometimes tried a double center lineup featuring Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. Detroit was terrible in lineups featuring both as the two big men clogged up the interior and diminished the team’s outside shooting.

Harris could help spread the floor if he signs with the Pistons. A starting five of “Tobi,” Duren, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson might be the best quintet on the roster.

Tobias Harris isn’t a stranger in Detroit as well. He played there for roughly three seasons and was part of the team that reached the 2016 playoffs. Perhaps a return to a familiar place is the best for him at this stage in his career.