"He was on the bench in front of 20,000 people crying because he can’t play... It’s Disney-sque, I think" - NBA insider reviews Klay Thompson and Golden State's journey from 2019 Finals to current playoffs

Hollywood could not have scripted it any better when Klay Thompson’s best game of the season pushed the Golden State Warriors to another NBA Finals berth. Thompson’s journey from two gruesome injuries to the Warriors celebrating their Western Conference title is everything a fan can fall in love with in basketball.

The NBA landscape was so different when Thompson last played in the NBA Finals two years ago. Kevin Durant was still his teammate, while Kawhi Leonard was the Dubs’ biggest thorn from the Toronto Raptors.

From “Killa Klay” suffering an ACL injury to desperately holding back tears of joy and relief two years later, Marcus Thompson has covered it. On an episode of the Zach Lowe Podcast, The Athletic writer, who was intimately familiar with Thompson’s struggles had this to say:

“I think Klay’s been magical. Watching him suffer, he was literally suffering, Zach [Lowe]. He was struggling. He was on the bench in front of 20,000 people crying because he can’t play. So for him to go from that to here? It’s Disney-sque, I think.”

He added:

“I felt like it should be more appreciated even though he did have times where he struggled but I just felt like that was baked into what he was doing.”

“That’s pain. That’s joy. For us to see what he went through each and every day. That’s just a different feeling… To see him have that moment is special.” Draymond Green on seeing Klay Thompson get emotional after the game: “That’s pain. That’s joy. For us to see what he went through each and every day. That’s just a different feeling… To see him have that moment is special.”

Klay Thompson was nearing a return before the 2020-21 season started when he unbelievably tore his Achilles to push him back to another discouraging surgery and rehab. Due to what happened, the Golden State Warriors were extremely cautious with Thompson’s return to NBA action.

Almost five months after making his electric debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on a cold night in January, Klay Thompson is definitely back. The five-time All-Star dropped a game-high 32 points in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. He spiked with eight triples to give the Chase Center crowd a night to remember.

Shaquill O'Neal harped on Klay Thompson being the x-factor for Golden State Warriors this season

Shaquille O'Neal believes, on The Big Podcast with Shaq, that the guy who once exploded for 60 points on 11 dribbles is somewhere inside Klay Thompson. He predicted that once the three-time NBA champion gets his rhythm going, the series against the Dallas Mavericks is over.

On cue, “Game 6 Klay” appeared a match earlier and torched the Mavericks in a scintillating shooting display. The Bay Area team is nearly unstoppable when they have the “old Klay” back in the lineup.

Thompson’s performance will once again be crucial in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics’ no-hold-barred defense. Boston will have to contend with Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins already. If “Killa Klay” continues his impressive form, the Celtics will be hard-pressed to stop the Warriors’ dynasty.

