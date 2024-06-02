"He better not open her comment section" - NBA fans roast Ja Morant for giving Sexyy Red a follow on X

After finishing his 25-game suspension, Ja Morant's fifth season was cut short due to season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. As he awaits the start of the next regular season, NBA Alerts shared online that the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year followed "Get it Sexyy" rapper Sexyy Redd on X. That news led to fans roasting the superstar guard.

The Grizzlies star's impressive athletic ability isn't the only thing he has going for himself. Morant is also known for how confidently he carries himself on the court. In turn, he has established a reputation as one of the most exciting players to watch in the league today.

From the trash-talking to the dancing before tipoff, there are not many players who are doing it like Morant. Following the post from NBA Alerts, several fans shared their reactions in the comment section.

"He better not open her comment section."

X user Hugeballer (@HugeBa11er) commended Ja Morant's latest social media move.

"Generational run right now from Ja," the fan posted.

X user @FreeMunchy acknowledged what Morant did in the same light as what the previous commenter highlighted.

"Shooting at the baddest in the game is crazy," the fan posted.

X user NBA Alerts (@theNBAalert) responded to his post by taking notice of what Ja Morant just did as he also followed rapper GloRilla.

"Going on a spree," the fan posted.

X user V (@_7Sonny) pointed out the latest development with several NBA players today when it comes to following popular individuals on X.

"Seems like many NBA players are active right now," the fan posted.

It remains to be seen if Ja Morant will continue with his active following presence on social media within the day.

Ja Morant reportedly followed "Yeah Glo!" rapper

Before NBA fans reacted to the two-time NBA All-Star following Sexyy Redd, NBA Alerts posted about his previous follow of another American rapper, GloRilla. She is known for her popular singles "Yeah Glo!" and "Wanna Be." The famous artist also has over 10.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

"Ja Morant (@JaMorant) is now following @GloTheofficial," NBA Alerts posted.

GloRilla gained traction with another NBA star, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, at the 2024 All-Star Weekend. After he secured the MVP award, the rapper took a picture with him. She then posted the picture on social media and asked who Lillard was in a relationship with as she found him attractive.

With the popularity of the hip-hop genre within the NBA community, rappers are known to be in connection with most stars in the league. It is evident with artists such as Drake, Quavo and Jay-Z being associated with several players.