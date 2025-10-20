  • home icon
"He better not turn that b**ch over": Rashad McCants sends Cooper Flagg warning message after Mavs rookie’s dismissive comment

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 20, 2025 00:20 GMT
Rashad McCants sends Cooper Flagg warning message after Mavs rookie&rsquo;s dismissive comment
Rashad McCants sends Cooper Flagg warning message after Mavs rookie’s dismissive comment. (Imagfe Source: Imagn)

Rashad McCants sent a warning to Cooper Flagg after the Dallas Mavericks rookie said he did not recognize him. On Saturday's livestream of the "Gil's Arena" podcast, the show's co-host, Josiah Johnson, played a clip where Flagg was asked to name some NBA players.

The Mavs rookie was handed a picture of McCants. He read the former Timberwolves player's name on the picture card and said that he did not know him. McCants saw the video while sitting on a couch in the podcast's studio.

He issued a warning for the Mavs rookie after revealing that he is a fan.

"I'm a fan. He ain't got to know me, I know him," McCants said. (Timestamp: 0:35) "He better not miss no shots, he better not turn that b**ch over."
After McCants issued his warning, the rest of the podcast crew jokingly warned him not to talk about the Mavs rookie. Nick Young told McCants that if he spoke about the white man, he would be out of the show.

Later, the podcast's face, Gilbert Arenas, defended Cooper Flagg. He told the panel that the Mavericks rookie was born when McCants started playing for the Timberwolves. The T-Wolves drafted McCants in 2005 as the 14th pick, while Flagg was born in 2006.

Kendrick Perkins claims Cooper Flagg won't struggle in defense

Cooper Flagg is one of the most hyped up players heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. The Dallas Mavericks rookie had a good showing in the preseason, where he stood his ground and showcased his abilities against NBA-level talent.

He scored 13-points in the Mavericks' 121-94 win over the Lakers in their final preseason game. On Friday, former Celtics player turned analyst, Kendrick Perkins, appeared as a guest on the "Road Trippin' Show".

During his appearance, Perkins said that Flagg would not struggle defensively before explaining the reasoning behind his belief in the Mavs rookie.

"He’s too long, he’s too athletic,” He said. “Majority of the time, Jason Kidd is gonna simplify where they’re gonna switch everything anyway.
"His ability to block shots, chase down blocks, even if someone blows by him, I just think he’s gonna have that type of impact."

Later, Perkins praised Flagg for his basketball IQ. He named him as a top 25 player in the league, when he is done with his rookie season. The former Celtics player also claimed that the Mavs rookie was going to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Avi Shravan

