“He is big; Big as hell actually” - LA Clippers' Tyronn Lue speaks out on Kawhi Leonard's rehabilitation work during the summer

LA Clippers coach Ty Lue recently spoke about Kawhi Leonard's rehab this offseason. "The Klaw" missed the entire last season after sustaining an ACL injury.

However, in recent workout videos, Leonard looks in tremendous shape and seems to have bulked up as well. On Leonard's fitness, Lue said (via Tomer Azarly on Twitter):

“I think with all the rehab and all the lifting, he’s gonna bulk up. He’s in shape, not a lot of body fat, you know what I’m saying, but he is big. Big as hell, actually.”

Leonard seems to have gained significant muscle during his recovery. It could prove beneficial in his bid to stay healthy throughout the year.

Leonard hasn't played since April 2021, so it may take some time till we see him at his best. It will be interesting to see if the two-time Finals MVP can shrug off the rust early in the season.

Kawhi Leonard's health in the postseason will determine Clippers' championship hopes

The LA Clippers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. With the addition of John Wall, they look like the most dangerous team in the West. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George staying healthy is going to be crucial for their championship hopes.

The Clippers sailed through the 2021 playoffs with Kawhi Leonard replicating his 2019 postseason form when he led the Raptors to a championship. However, the knee injury he sustained in Game 4 of the second-round series against the Jazz hampered the Clippers' hopes to reach the Finals.

The LA Clippers lost in six games against the eventual conference winners, the Phoenix Suns. Many believe that if Leonard was available, the Clippers would have advanced.

It shows that regardless of the depth they have this time, it won't be easy for the LA Clippers to compete without Kawhi Leonard. The Western Conference is even more competitive this season, with many teams looking to make it to the Finals.

Fans are hoping that Leonard will stay injury-free this season so he can help the team win their first NBA title.

