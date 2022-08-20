"He was the biggest s**t talker back in the day" - 3x NBA champion calls Larry Bird the king of trash talks

Larry Bird is one of the greatest players the world has ever seen. Bird is a legend of the game who helped the Boston Celtics win three NBA championships in the 1980s. He's also known as an elite-level trash talker, something that Byron Scott is very familiar with.

During a recent episode of "The Byron Scott Podcast," Scott discussed Bird's trash talk game with Robert Horry. He even called Celtics legend the king of trash talks. He explained that Bird will reveal what he's going to do to his defender, who will be hopeless in stopping him.

"The thing I love about him is that he was a s**t talker," Scott said. "The dude would just tell you where he's going, shoot it in your face, talk s**t to you and run back down the floor. He was the biggest s**t talker in the league back in the day. He would tell you exactly where he was going, what he was gonna do. And he did that to us in the Finals."

"He was like, 'Guys, don't worry about it. I'm gonna go right over there to the corner. I'm gonna catch the ball, I'm gonna shoot it and there ain't s**t y'all can't do about it.' And he did exactly that."

Bird is a legendary trash talker. One of his legendary stories include telling the media that he will play left-handed for three quarters against the Portland Trail Blazers in 1986. He had 27 points playing left-handed before finishing with 47 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. He also hit the shot to send the game into overtime and made the game-winner extra five minutes later.

Larry Bird career retrospective

Larry Bird at the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Larry Bird was selected sixth overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1978 NBA draft. However, Bird did not sign a contract with the Celtics and played his third year at Indiana State. He eventually joined Boston the next season, wherein he won Rookie of the Year over rival Magic Johnson.

Bird and Johnson would battle for supremacy in the 1980s. Their rivalry eventually saved the NBA and helped it become more popular. Bird and the Celtics would win three championships in the decade, while Johnson and the LA Lakers won five titles.

As an individual, Bird a three-time league MVP and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. He was a 12-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA First Team selection. He also an Olympic gold medal in 1992 as part of the Dream Team. He retired in 1992 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998. He was inducted again in 2010 as part of the Dream Team.

After a very successful career as a player, Bird became a head coach in 1997. In three seasons in charge with the Indiana Pacers, Bird led them to two Eastern Conference finals and their lone NBA Finals berth in 2000. He was also an executive for the Pacers from 2003 to 2017.

