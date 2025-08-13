"He bleeds green" - Bobby Portis shuts down buzz around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rumored Bucks exit with bold statement 

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 13, 2025 02:31 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn

Bobby Portis shut down rumors regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential Milwaukee Bucks exit. The "Greek Freak" has been the talk of the town since the offseason began. There are rumors that Antetokounmpo plans on leaving Milwaukee in hopes of finding success with another team. This led to other teams saving up cap space in case Giannis decides to make an exit.

While there could be some truth behind the rumors, the center himself hasn't confirmed anything regarding the matter. Other NBA teams are simply waiting for Antetokounmpo to pull the trigger.

However, his teammate, Bobby Portis, recently claimed that the Greek superstar won't go anywhere.

"I talk to Giannis (Antetokounmpo) all the time. That's my teammate," Portis said on ESPN Milwaukee Radio. "I think Giannis bleeds green that's all I can say."
Whether what Portis said is true or not, it wouldn't be surprising if Antetokounmpo decided to leave. The Bucks have made two early playoff exits in the past couple of seasons. Despite being strong during the regular season, the franchise somehow finds itself struggling come the postseason.

$160 million celebrity believes Giannis Antetokounmpo should play for Lakers post-LeBron James era

While everyone is still waiting on Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision on whether or not he wants to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks, there have been rumors over the years that he would end up in an LA Lakers jersey at one point.

It seems many people feel the same way about these rumors, as rapper Ice Cube, who has a net worth of $160 million (per Celebrity Networth), feels he should play alongside Luka Doncic in LA.

There's no denying that we are rapidly approaching the end of LeBron James' era with the Lakers. Based on what many are predicting, he could call it quits after he gets to play with his second son, Bryce James, who's eligible for next year's NBA draft.

The next question is, who will be Luka Doncic's next superstar teammate? While many want to see the tandem of Nikola Jokic and Doncic, Ice Cube explained why he believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a better fit.

"I think I would take Giannis," Ice Cube said on the "Lakers Nation" podcast on Aug. 9. "I think he would have too much fun with Jokic. They seem like they would have too much fun. So, you gotta you got to break up some of that fun because it doesn't always spill onto the court. It spills off the court. … Now, there's nothing that is undercover. Everything is on the camera."
Having Doncic set up plays for Antetokounmpo could be a deadly combination in the league one day if the "Greek Freak" does end up playing for the Lakers in the future.

Do you think the two-time NBA MVP should join the LA Lakers next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Veer Badani
