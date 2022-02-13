"He brings an electricity to the building that's hard to quantify" - Steve Kerr heaps praise on Klay Thompson after his 4th quarter takeover and 33-point performance vs LA Lakers

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson has received immense praise after his incredible performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking at his post-game press conference, head coach Steve Kerr heaped praise on his superstar sharpshooter and his exploits, especially in the fourth quarter against the Lakers. Kerr said:

"Klay, he's special. It goes beyond making shots. He brings an electricity to the building that’s hard to quantify."

Kerr also said:

"As much as everybody loved Klay back then, they love him even more now because they know what he's been through. So, to see him ignite and to see the crowd getting so into it and his teammates."

Thompson poured in 33 points on the night on better than 54% shooting from the field and over 55% shooting from beyond the arc as he made five of his nine shots from long range. He also had five rebounds and all this was done in a shade over 30 minutes of action.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors When Klay is going off, Kerr says he "brings an electricity to the building that’s hard to quantify" When Klay is going off, Kerr says he "brings an electricity to the building that’s hard to quantify" ⚡ https://t.co/so2NUZ1k0w

How important is Klay Thompson to the Warriors?

Golden State Warriors superstar warming up

Klay Thompson is part of a rare breed of players who are incredible marksmen from beyond the arc and can play excellent defense. Thompson can play either off-guard or as a wing player because of his size, frame and ability to defend.

In just the 14 games he has played this season, Klay Thompson is averaging nearly 18 points while shooting a shade under 39% from the perimeter and over 43% from the field. He is widely recognized as one of the top-five shooters in the history of the game as he and Steph Curry have formed one of the greatest backcourt duos of all time because of their shooting abilities.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Klay Thompson has made history in his return. With his two 3-pt FG, he became the second fastest in NBA history to 1.8k career threes.



Thompson reached this milestone in 615 games, and the only person who's done it faster is Stephen Curry (545 games). Klay Thompson has made history in his return. With his two 3-pt FG, he became the second fastest in NBA history to 1.8k career threes. Thompson reached this milestone in 615 games, and the only person who's done it faster is Stephen Curry (545 games). https://t.co/n5VbiaoLwv

What makes the duo and the Warriors captivating is their movement without the ball. With Thompson on the court, not all the attention will be on Curry, which will allow him to get shots off. The same goes for Thompson, as their movement without the ball while Draymond Green orchestrates the offense is poetry.

Thompson's excellent defense is also not to be understated as he elevates the league's best defensive team. He can guard the opposition's best shooter both on the interior as well as out on the perimeter.

Also Read Article Continues below

The combination of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green took the Warriors to five straight NBA Finals, winning three of them. With the trio reunited and surrounded by good young players, all eyes will be on the championship this season as they look to win a fourth ring of their illustrious careers together.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

LIVE POLL Q. Is Klay Thompson a top five shooter of all time? Yes No 0 votes so far