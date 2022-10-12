“He broke our trust with this incident. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt” - Steve Kerr gives an extremely candid take on Draymond Green's behavior

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has issued a candid response regarding Draymond Green's behavior. Kerr announced that the All-Star forward would return to practice on Thursday (October 13th). Green and the Warriors mutually decided for him to step away from the team following his physical altercation with Jordan Poole.

Kerr didn't twist his words when describing Green's behavior. The four-time championship-winning coach said (via 95.7 The Game):

"He broke our trust with this incident. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, because he’s earned that. I think our team feels the same way."

Draymond Green has had several run-ins with coaches, management and players. However, he crossed a line during his bust-up with Jordan Poole. Green issued an apology for his actions. He also mentioned that he had failed as the team's leader.

The Warriors have decided against suspending him. However, Green has been fined for his actions. The sum of that fine is undisclosed at the moment. Green will practice on Thursday after missing around six days, during which he also missed two preseason games.

Steve Kerr said he expects Draymond Green to play the Golden State Warriors preseason finale and opening night game against the LA Lakers.

Steve Kerr outlines Draymond Green's situation as the biggest crisis Warriors have faced under his reign.

The Golden State Warriors have faced an early bump on the road to winning back-to-back championships. Draymond Green is an integral player for them. Green losing the team's trust could hamper the Warriors' sound chemistry, which has been crucial to their four championship wins in the last eight years. Steve Kerr weighed in on the situation, saying (via 95.7 The Game):

"This is the biggest crisis we've ever had since I've been coach here. ... We trust that this is the best decision for our team."

The Golden State Warriors seem to have done an excellent job with Green's situation. Allowing him to regain the locker room's trust looks like an ideal decision. It could potentially neutralize the tensions between their players before opening night. Carrying it into the season may aggravate the newly developed chemistry issues in the team.

Kerr revealed to reporters that it had been an exhausting process. Numerous discussions took place, including between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole and the team's veteran core of Steph Curry, Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

One wouldn't expect anything else from an experienced team looking to win its fifth championship with one of the longest-tenured cores in the league. The excellent rapport between players, coaches and management has come to light once again for the Golden State Warriors.

It wouldn't be surprising to see them overcome this and potentially make the finals again.

