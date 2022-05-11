"He came out with no energy, distracted, and the rest of the team followed" - Charles Barkley thinks 5x All-Star was affected by league's decision on major award as 76ers lose Game 5

Hall of Famer and "Inside the NBA" analyst Charles Barkley believes not winning the MVP award has affected Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. Barkley noticed that Embiid seemed distracted as the Sixers lost Game 5 against the Miami Heat.

On "Inside the NBA," the crew of Chuck, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson discussed the Sixers' 120-85 loss to the Heat. Barkley pointed out that the five-time All-Star Embiid had no energy, and that affected the team, saying:

"I said it at halftime. Joel (Embiid) is so distracted by this MVP stuff. He came out with no energy, distracted, and the rest of the team followed... He was just out of it. I feel bad because he's a great kid, but sometimes things happen that bother you. And tonight, he was clearly not there, and the rest of the team followed."

The Philadelphia 76ers were swarmed early by the Miami Heat. They got overwhelmed, and the Heat never looked back. Miami pulled away in the first quarter and piled on the pressue in the fourth as Embiid ended the game with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Embiid entered the game still hampered by a fractured orbital bone and a torn ligament in his right thumb. The five-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP runner-up also got hit in the face with the basketball in the second quarter. Embiid was clearly in tears and pain after the play.

Meanwhile, following their loss, 76ers are in a do-or-die situation heading into Game 6. They are in danger of getting eliminated in the second round once again. The acquisition of James Harden was supposed to make the team a championship contender, but the move could end in disappointment.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid comments on not winning MVP award

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is reportedly the 2022 NBA MVP, winning the award in back-to-back years.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is expected to be the runner-up for the second straight season. Embiid congratulated Jokic for winning the MVP award once again. He pointed out that it could have also been won by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker. He said:

"Obviously, congrats to Nikola. He deserved it. He had an amazing season. There's no right or wrong. There was a lot of candidates. It could have gone either way. Giannis, Devin Booker, being on the best team in the league, by far. So, I guess, every year is all about whatever you guys decide, whatever fits the narrative as far as who's gonna win."

Embiid added that he does not want to focus on not winning the MVP. He believes he did everything he could in the last two years to win it. The Cameroonian international added that he is not angry about not being named MVP, saying:

"I'm not mad. That's two years in a row I put myself in that position. It didn't happen. It is almost like, at this point, it is whatever. Whatever happens, happens."

