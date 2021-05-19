"He can destroy you in a multitude of ways" - Chris Bosh believes LA Lakers’ LeBron James is "right where he wants to be”

Earlier today, NBA legend and 2021 Hall of Famer Chris Bosh appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” hosted by Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman. Chris Bosh spoke about a range of matters, including his recent induction to the Hall of Fame. Chris Bosh was part of the 2021 NBA class of Hall of Fame alongside legends such as Paul Pierce and Bill Russell.

Bosh was asked by Molly Querim whether he believes LeBron James is underrated for his scoring. While Stephen A. Smith straight up refused, Chris Bosh had a different take on the matter:

“That is a tough question. He makes parts of the game look extremely easy. (It is often) said that his weakness might be shooting. You are always stuck in a paradise when playing LeBron. Is he gonna pass? Is he gonna shoot? I meant 25+ points in 17 seasons in a row, I couldn’t even maintain it for one season. That was the hardest season I ever played, as the leading scorer.”

Chris Bosh claims LeBron James wants to be under-estimated for his scoring prowess

Chris Bosh is a former teammate of LeBron James. The two helped the Miami Heat reach a total of 4 championship finals, winning two of them. As for his recent induction to the NBA Hall of Fame, Bosh said the following:

"It means everything. I have had experiences and we have all experienced, especially with the late, great Kobe Bryant. Everybody does not get to have that honor even if you have the accolades to prove it. Everybody does not get that experience. So, just to have that experience, just to be mentioned among the greats of the game, you know? All I ever wanted to do was play basketball.”

LeBron James finished the season averaging exactly 25 points per game along with 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds. During the LA Lakers’ recent victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James finished with 25 points and became the first player in the history of the NBA to produce 17 seasons averaging 25 points per game. James posted the following tweet to mark the feat, claiming that he has always been a “pass-first guy.

Since I was 19 years old! And I’m a pass first guy. Always been. That’s why I’m never mentioned with the greats of scoring huh?? That’s perfect cause I’d rather keep it that way! 😁. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #SFG🚀 #JamesGang👑 #Blessed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QGqFFHu3jj — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2021

Chris Bosh spoke in detail about his former teammate LeBron. The 2-time NBA champion said LeBron is exactly "where he wants to be" if there are people underestimating him for his scoring prowess.

“I think people should take heed to it. Because, if there is even some notion that he is underrated as a scorer, that’s right where he wants to be, because he is gonna light you up for 25 points per game at age 36-37. So you know, he has every move in the book. He has done everything you can possibly do. He can destroy you in a multitude of ways. He is a team-first guy. He wants his teammates getting the ball, getting in rhythm, making plays for themselves and for him. When he is in that pocket, I think that is when he is at his best.”

Chreis Bosh and LeBron James during their Miami Heat days

1st in playoff points

1st in 20-point playoff games

1st in 30-point playoff games

3rd in points

3rd in 20-point games

3rd in 30-point games

6th in PPG

6th in playoff PPG



Not bad for a pass first guy. pic.twitter.com/DaVxuhwuIp — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 17, 2021

LeBron James will now be gearing up to take on Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors in the Play-In tournament. Of course, Chris Bosh appears to be one of the many who thinks the LA Lakers have enough in the tank to get to the playoffs.