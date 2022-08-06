“He can only be good when the team lets him to do whatever he wants” - Ryen Russillo says Russell Westbrook’s stubbornness was the key to his success, but it could lead to his downfall

Reports have been surfacing since the offseason that Russell Westbrook butted heads with former LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. At the start of last season, LA’s erstwhile shot-caller laid out the former MVP’s significant adjustments, which the point guard supposedly dismissed.

Westbrook’s stubbornness, which could push his career to the Hall of Fame, could also turn out to be his biggest weakness as he ages. Ryen Russillo, on his podcast, reiterated what several basketball analysts have pointed out following the point guard’s disappointing season with the Lakers:

“Westbrook is in the NBA because he was stubborn and he’s gonna be out of the NBA because he is stubborn.

“He’s a terrible defensive player, he doesn’t set screens, he can’t shoot off the dribble, doesn’t wanna take corner threes, needs the ball to initiate the entire thing [offense]. It’s a mess and this is why he’s been on these many teams here. He can only be good when the team lets him do whatever he wants.”

First Take @FirstTake



"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." @WindhorstESPN isn't confident Darvin Ham can get Russell Westbrook to change his game:"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." .@WindhorstESPN isn't confident Darvin Ham can get Russell Westbrook to change his game:"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." https://t.co/ZffQEKwg9T

Russell Westbrook was the LA Lakers' starting point guard last season and will likely continue to do so in the team’s next campaign. However, he was technically a role player when LeBron James was around. Without the ball in his hands, Westbrook stubbornly refused to do what Vogel asked of him.

When LA introduced Russ to the media, the nine-time All-Star vowed to make an impact off the ball. He surely did, but not in the way the Lakers envisioned it.

Other than Russell Westbrook’s erratic decision-making and poor shooting, the most difficult thing to watch was his refusal to admit his glaring mistakes. In his fiery exit interview, he stubbornly blamed Vogel, James and Anthony Davis for his failures.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Russ is in full-blown denial. In 2008, Allen Iverson averaged 26 PPG, all 82, 41 min & an All-Star. In 2010, AI was playing in Turkey. ... If Russell Westbrook continues to be in denial about his impact on winning in 2022, he's going to be on that same path." — @getnickwright "Russ is in full-blown denial. In 2008, Allen Iverson averaged 26 PPG, all 82, 41 min & an All-Star. In 2010, AI was playing in Turkey. ... If Russell Westbrook continues to be in denial about his impact on winning in 2022, he's going to be on that same path." — @getnickwright https://t.co/zyYcs50MwR

Russell Westbrook’s stubbornness paid off in his years with the OKC Thunder when Kevin Durant bailed out on the team. He took on all the pressure of carrying a franchise and even won MVP for his efforts. Before playing with LeBron James, he's been practically allowed to do as he pleased.

It has worked before to a certain degree, but has proven to be a problem last season and possibly in the future.

The LA Lakers could be making a big error in trusting Darvin Ham’s ability to change Russell Westbrook

Darvin Ham has been saying all the right things about Russell Westbrook. [Photo: Yardbarker.com]

Before the LA Lakers hired Darvin Ham, the team reportedly asked him how to make the most of Russell Westbrook. Ham lavished praise on Westbrook in his introductory press conference and named “Russ” as a big reason for his excitement to coach LA.

When pressed to specify where Westbrook would make the biggest impact, Ham mentioned defense. The new head bench tactician and GM Rob Pelinka have implored Westbrook to be a “pitbull” on that end.

After the second go-around, the triple-double king may have no choice but to do as Ham asks. Westbrook could end up being a sixth man should he fail to execute his role.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season.



More: Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have more power to bench Russell Westbrook down the stretch of games, sources tell @jovanbuha Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season.More: theathletic.com/3468119/?sourc… Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have more power to bench Russell Westbrook down the stretch of games, sources tell @jovanbuha.Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season.More: theathletic.com/3468119/?sourc… https://t.co/1wvAQjP5BW

Here’s what Ryen Russillo had to say on this matter:

“Westbrook is not going to change. I think Darvin Ham is saying the things you have to say as the head coach, I don’t believe any of them.

"Pelinka is saying all the right things even though he goes to such an absurd level sometimes, ‘We think Westbrook has the tools to be an All-Defensive Player.’ Wait, it’s gonna kick in his mid-thirties?”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Russ is stubborn, doesn't win and doesn't have a good basketball IQ. Period." —



foxsports.com/watch/play-5b1… Will Darvin Ham make Russell Westbrook-Lakers work?"Russ is stubborn, doesn't win and doesn't have a good basketball IQ. Period." — @ShannonSharpe Will Darvin Ham make Russell Westbrook-Lakers work? "Russ is stubborn, doesn't win and doesn't have a good basketball IQ. Period." — @ShannonSharpe foxsports.com/watch/play-5b1…

Westbrook’s reported response to Ham and Pelinka was his readiness to do as asked and was excited to be held accountable. It’s also practically the same thing “Russ” told the media about making an impact off the ball.

It remains to be seen if Ham can make Westbrook change his spot at this stage in the point guard’s career.

