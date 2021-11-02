“He can be a little wacky, but he is so good and almost under-appreciated” - Jeff Van Gundy all praise for Jimmy Butler’s unique skill set and gritty game

Jeff van Gundy is all praise for the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, who has had a roaring start to his 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat sit second in the East with a 5-1 record, winning their last four games. Butler’s impressive performances during this period has earned him the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award ahead of the likes of Kevin Durant.

In an episode of the Lowe Post, senior ESPN writer Zach Lowe and former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy discussed how good Butler has been this season. Van Gundy stressed how Butler’s competitive fire gives him the edge over opponents. Here’s what Van Gundy said about the player:

“Tell me a great competitor that is not a little wacky! Jimmy Butler is another example. He can be a little wacky. He is so good and almost under-appreciated. Because of the three and how everybody thinks you have to play similarly to play well.”

The newly-minted best player in the East for Week 2 is putting up career-high stats. Butler has registered career-best numbers of 25.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 steals a game. His 62.2% true shooting percentage is also his best during his 11-season NBA career.

Zach Lowe and Jeff Van Gundy are just two of the most notable basketball personalities who have given Butler his well-deserved appreciation. JJ Redick mentioned in his Old Man and the Three podcast that Jimmy Buckets’ game is not going to be affected by the new NBA rules.

While other NBA superstars have struggled with the new rules against unnatural shooting motion, Butler seems to be thriving in it. His rhythm and dynamics have not changed at all. He is already off to a great start, while some of the other prolific scorers in the league are yet to hit their mojo.

How far can Jimmy Butler take the Miami Heat this season?

Jimmy Butler has some unfinished business to complete in the NBA.

Perhaps more than ever, Jimmy Butler is on a roster that is of the same caliber and mindset as him. The emergence of Bam Adebayo has only highlighted the scrappy and hardworking Heat culture that is so synonymous with Butler.

Pat Riley masterfully added Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker to the lineup. They are basically of the same mold as Butler. That means, for the first time in several years, the 32-year old will have all the help to take the Miami Heat to a deep playoff run and a potential NBA Finals appearance.

