“He can be a pest to the opposition, have the fans fall in love”- Brian Windhorst comments on Patrick Beverley playing in Los Angeles Lakers , says he’s an opportunist looking for bigger contracts

Patrick Beverley is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The defensive-minded point guard was traded twice this summer, but his tenure with the Lakers should be a good one.

Brian Windhorst recently commented on the latest addition by the Lakers. The NBA analyst appeared on "The Hoop Collective" podcast. He voiced his opinion regarding Beverley's future in the City of Angels.

Windhorst said:

"Beverley last year ended up in Minnesota, made the best of it and got a contract extension out of it," Windhorst pointed out. "He's going to do the exact same thing with the Lakers."

"He's going to get there and try to make the best of it, be the best soldier he can, be a pest to the opposition, have the fans fall in love with him and try to get another contract. That's his goal."

Patrick Beverley is definitely one of those players who fans generally dislike, but fall in love when they join their favorite team.

Patrick Beverley's impact is going to be huge

Next season won't be Beverley's first season in Los Angeles, but it will be his first season with the Lakers. Just a year ago, the three-time All-Defensive guard was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

He is not the flashiest player, but he brings a lot to the table and the Lakers will benefit from having him on the roster. Patrick Beverley can knock down 3-point shots and play incredible defense, which is precisely what the Lakers need.

Last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He was incredible on the defensive end of the floor as well, averaging 1.2 steals per game and even blocking 0.9 shots on average, despite being only 6-foot-1.

Thanks to his incredible performances, Patrick Beverley signed a contract extension with the Timberwolves in February and will be paid $13 million next season.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook

There has been a lot of bad blood between Beverley and Westbrook in the past. However, it seems they have since buried the hatchet and are ready to move on. Their rivalry has finally come to an end, after almost a decade.

If it was up to Russell Westbrook, the Lakers probably wouldn't have acquired Patrick Beverley. However, he knows that he has no choice but to team up with his former rival and try to achieve good results.

The newly-acquired guard said that he was excited to play with the former MVP. The two of them are very similar in some aspects of the game since they are both very competitive, so it's not surprising that they had beef with each other.

If Russell Westbrook improves his defense, the two could become one of the most dangerous backcourts in the league. However, considering that they play the same position, it is unlikely that they will spend a lot of time on the court together.

