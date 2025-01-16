"He can play another 4 years" - Heat legend makes bold prediction about LeBron James longevity in NBA

NBA experts and fans have always credited LeBron James's longevity for keeping him active in the league. The LA Lakers star is playing in his 22nd season in the 2024-25 NBA season and a former teammate believes he can add a few more years under his belt. Per ex-Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, James's longevity can push him to play for another four or five years.

Although the Lakers star is already 40, he has not shown signs of slowing down. In 35 games, James has averaged 23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Given his current performance, Haslem thinks the All-Star forward can still produce at an elite level for another five years.

On Thursday, the former Heat player explained how much of a professional James is as a player on ESPN's "NBA Today."

"What people don't understand is LeBron is the ultimate professional," Haslem said. "If practice starts at 10, Bron rode his 10-speed to practice at 7 a.m., he's gotten his shots up by 8 a.m., by 9 a.m., he's lifted weights and he's just preparing for practice.

"What people don't understand about LeBron is, it ain't on him, it's in him. This is who he is and if he wanted to, he could play another four or five years. I can say he can go to 40 or 45 if he wanted to."

One factor that could keep him around is the chance to play with or against his second son, Bryce. During the New Year, the James family announced that Bronny's younger brother has committed to the University of Arizona.

Before the four-time champion can get a chance to share the court with his two sons, he will have to wait until the 2025-26 season.

LeBron James' kids help his longevity, keep him young

LeBron James appeared as a guest on "GoJo and Golic" on Monday, where he credited his three kids for helping with his longevity. James pointed out that the athleticism of his household has helped him feel young.

"“I think having three kids in my household has definitely kept me younger than my age and my sport. Obviously, I’m still a young man in life but I’m up there in the sport," James said (4:52 onwards).

"Having the ability to work on my son everyday in LeBron Jr. and then also have my 17-year-old son, he’s a senior high school. Then, my 10-year-old daughter, who’s a volleyball player, they bring so much life into the household," he added.

Although the topic of retirement has been brought up in the past, King James still has not given a concrete answer about when it will happen.

