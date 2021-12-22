“He can put up the numbers but he can’t impact winning like he used to” - Chris Broussard says LeBron James would’ve led the current LA Lakers team to wins with his individual efforts in his prime

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard has stated that LeBron James, despite his stellar individual performances, cannot lead the current LA Lakers team to wins by himself.

The Lakers dropped to 16-16 for the campaign after their recent loss to the Phoenix Suns at home. They are now seventh in the NBA Western Conference standings.

Here's what Broussard said about LeBron James on Tuesday morning's episode of the First Things First show:

"His numbers are great. Like his numbers are essentially been what they've always been. But he's not able to control the game and impact winning anymore like he used to."

He added:

"I'm not saying he doesn't impact anything at all, but like in his prime, he could've carried this bunch even without Anthony Davis to contender status. But now he can still put up the numbers, but he doesn't impact winning like he used to and dominate the game."

Broussard's comments about James' inability to lead the LA Lakers to wins come following James' excellent form post his return from an abdominal injury. The 36-year-old has averaged 27 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game across 14 appearances. He has scored over 30 points eight times during that period.

Are Chris Broussard's comments on LA Lakers talisman LeBron James fair?

LeBron James in action during the Phoenix Suns v LA Lakers game.

Considering the numbers that LeBron James has been putting up, it seems like Broussard's comments on James' inability to impact winning like he did in his prime are fair. The Lakers have won only seven of their last 14 games in which James has been active.

As mentioned earlier, his numbers are right up there alongside the top players in the league. James' points per game tally since November 19th is the seventh highest in the NBA. His field goal percentage is third highest among players who have attempted at least 15 field goals per contest during that stretch.

However, the LA Lakers haven't been able to produce consistent results and have registered consecutive wins just twice in that period.

Previously, LeBron James never had much of a problem when he played without key players on his Cleveland Cavaliers teams. Those Cavs outfits did not struggle as much when James started to hit his prime. However, that seems to have changed with the Lakers.

In all fairness, the current LA Lakers squad just hasn't gelled well together. Unlike his previous teams, LeBron James is playing with a completely new squad around him.

It's never a great idea to write off the 'King James' teams, though, and the same can be said about the Lakers, despite their sluggish 2021-22 campaign thus far. They are also not at full strength with several players in the league's health and safety protocols or dealing with injuries.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for LeBron James and the LA Lakers with 50 games left in the regular-season.

