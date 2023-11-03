"He can render that LeBron-MJ argument" - NBA analyst sees Victor Wembanyama worthy of GOAT conversation down the road

Rachel Nichols has heaped significant praise on Victor Wembanyama, suggesting that the 19-year-old rookie has the potential to eventually be considered among the greatest of all time, in the same league as legends like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

During an episode of “Undisputed,” Nichols expressed her confidence that Wembanyama's potential is unmatched.

“This ceiling of this player is so high that after the game, we talked about all the records that he either set or tied. And you've got names like David Robinson and his first five games. Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James. Victor Wembanyama's ceiling, I'm not predicting he's gonna definitely get there, but his ceiling is higher than every single one of those three gentlemen,” she said.

“We've been sitting here for what a decade, debating MJ versus LeBron. The ceiling of Victor Wembanyama is that he could render that completely mute. I mean, it's just hard to believe,” she added.

Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to a 132-131 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who were led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. He recorded a career-high of 38 points and secured 10 rebounds.

In the fourth quarter, Wembanyama took charge by contributing 10 points in San Antonio’s crucial 12-0 run. A three-pointer and an 18-footer, only 35 seconds apart, concluded the run and extended the lead to 128-116 with just 1:35 left in the game.

“He's facing Kevin Durant who has been lethal in the clutch with his length and size and the way he shoots, Devin Booker, who has spontaneously combusted at the end of fourth quarters, and this rookie playing his fifth game, outgunned both of them,” Nichols said.

Nichols expressed her hope that Victor Wembanyama's journey toward legendary status wouldn't be derailed by any health-related setbacks.

“Health can completely derail this. But this kid has the ingredients, the will, the drive, the competitiveness and the work ethic,” she said.

Kevin Durant praises Victor Wembanyama

Kevin Durant had nothing but praise for Victor Wembanyama after the game. Wembanyama has referred to Durant as his basketball idol, and they share similar slender, lengthy builds.

“His enthusiasm for the game – you can tell that through the TV and playing against him,” Durant said. ”He’s his own player, own person. He’s going to create his own lane and is much different than anyone else who has played.”

As per the NBA, since the tracking of blocks began in the 1973–74 season, only three teenagers have achieved the feat of recording at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a single game: Wembanyama, Durant and James.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich highlighted that Wembanyama's confidence and playmaking abilities set him apart.

He’s a multi-faceted player – he’ll pass to the open guy,” Popovich said. “He’s got confidence in himself. He made some plays that were unbelievable. That combination is pretty good.”