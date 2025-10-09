  • home icon
"He can rub some Hennessy on it' - NBA reporter sneak disses LeBron James’ sciatica update after Lakers star's corny IG stunt

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:28 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Reporter has some jokes on LeBron James missing Opening Night (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shams Charania of ESPN confirmed on Thursday that LA Lakers star LeBron James will miss Opening Night against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21. Charania reported that James will be sidelined for at least three to four weeks due to sciatica on his right side. For the first time in his 23-year career, the four-time champion will miss a season opener.

After the news broke, many fans were disappointed that James wouldn't be with the team in the first game of the 2025-26 campaign. For more than two decades, the star forward has always been present for his team, not missing a season opener.

This also led NBA insider Matt Barrie to pull some jokes on the Lakers star. To heal quickly and be available for the squad, Barrie made a joke about James massaging Hennessy on his ailment.

"I have an idea," Barrie said. "Maybe he can rub some Hennessy on it and everything will be fine."

The reporter was taking a jab at James' advertisement stunt with the alcohol brand. On Monday, he teased about a "Second Decision" on all of his social media accounts. This led to speculations, with most fans and experts thinking about LeBron James' retirement.

The Lakers' final regular-season game, which is against the Utah Jazz on April 12, became the center of attention. The ticket prices skyrocketed from $82 to $580.

James revealed on Tuesday that he was renewing his endorsement deal with Hennessy, leaving fans shattered and disappointed. The four-time MVP hasn't addressed the publicity stunt he pulled that led to fans being fooled.

A Lakers fan is suing LeBron James for the Second Decision

Many thought the Second Decision was about LeBron James' potential retirement. Leaving the NBA and the sport has been one hot topic around the Lakers star for quite some time. That's why fans had thought about it when the future Hall of Famer teased the Second Decision.

But fans ended up spending plenty of money on the Lakers' final regular-season game. One fan, Andrew Garcia, is suing James for misleading fans about his retirement. In his suit, Garcia claims that the basketball icon owes him $865.66 after allegedly deceiving fans about his retirement.

After James made fun of the Second Decision, Garcia informed TMZ Sports that he purchased two tickets on Ticketmaster. He purchased two tickets to the Lakers' March 31 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers for $432.83.

The fan is suing the Lakers star for fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery." Garcia also told TMZ Sports that he wouldn't have bought any of the tickets if he knew that LeBron James wasn't going to retire.

