"He can stay away from those": Draymond Green offers honest advice to Grizzlies' $104,720,000 star after Warriors big win

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green offered some honest advice to the Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. following their game on Tuesday. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 134-125 and improved to 44-31 for the season. With this loss, Memphis is now sixth (44-32) in the West, half a game behind Golden State in fifth.

Ad

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a rough night, recording 22 points but only shooting 7-20 from the field. Unfortunately, his night ended early as he fouled out after picking up his sixth foul just six minutes into the fourth quarter. Speaking after the game, Green expressed his disappointment in Jaren and offered some advice.

“I’m disappointed in Jaren, I got a lot of love for him,” said Green.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s too good to still be getting in foul trouble. A couple of those fouls he picked up, he can stay away from those. It’s time for him to take that next step in that department.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Green explained that Jaren Jackson Jr. is too good on defense to allow himself to foul out. The Warriors' star shared that his team's morale improved when he left the game, as it created challenges for the Grizzlies. Jackson Jr. has two years left on his contract and will earn $104,720,000 in total by the end of it, as per Spotrac.

Golden State was led by Steph Curry, who had a historic night, recording 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Curry was on fire from beyond the arc, shooting 12-20 on 3-point attempts. Jimmy Butler was also key in the win, recording 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Ad

Draymond Green named Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month for March

The Warriors managed a record of 11-4 through the month of March. A key factor behind their stellar form was Draymond Green’s excellent play. While Green is undoubtedly an excellent playmaker on offense, what makes him a star is his intelligence and effort on defense.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draymond Green recorded 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in March, leading the Warriors to a defensive rating of 109.7, which is second in the West. His best performance came against the Milwaukee Bucks when he forced Giannis Antetokounmpo to go 0-7 from the field while guarding him.

Thanks to his excellent performance, the 35-year-old earned the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month award for March. With Draymond Green in this kind of form, Stephen Curry exploding for 50-point nights and Jimmy Butler elevating the rest of the roster, the Warriors look like a force to be reckoned with.

It’ll be interesting to see what they have in store for us during the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.