“He changed the game as a businessman” - Mark Jackson hails LeBron James as the reason for NBA players realizing their power of making right business decisions

LeBron James is one of the most influential NBA personalities on and off the court. The four-time MVP is widely respected and followed by plenty of players for the way he conducts himself. Former NBA player Mark Jackson recently praised James for allowing players to realize their power to make their own decisions.

Jackson made an appearance on former NFL player-turned-sports-analyst Shannon Sharpe's podcast 'Club Shay Shay'. The two discussed about super-teams and players not being able to realize their ability to make decisions on their own in the past.

Mark Jackson spoke about LeBron James' impact in this regard in the modern NBA. Here's what he said:

"LeBron James changed the game. And he doesn't get enough credit for that. He changed the game, not only as a basketball player, but he changed the game as a businessman."

Mark Jackson then went on to elaborate on the same, giving the example of his former teammate, Patrick Ewing, who was not allowed to drive home in his car by the head coach of his team after a game. Ewing had no choice but to travel with the rest of the squad in the team bus.

Jackson said that Ewing had all the right to drive back home, but he never realized how to use his power despite being the best player in the team.

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay “LeBron changed the game and doesn’t get enough credit for that. He allowed guys to realize the power they have. I was on a team where the best player, Patrick Ewing, didn’t realize the power that he had.”— @MarkJackson13 “LeBron changed the game and doesn’t get enough credit for that. He allowed guys to realize the power they have. I was on a team where the best player, Patrick Ewing, didn’t realize the power that he had.”— @MarkJackson13 https://t.co/KAIz7g2X0E

LeBron James normalized players making their own decisions that would benefit them

Mark Jackson was quick to point out Kevin Durant's situation when he left the OKC Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors while speaking about LeBron James' impact on player empowerment. Here's what Jackson said:

"LeBron James changed the game, for guys to understand the power that they have as businessmen and making a right decision. So Kevin Durant decides, 'I want to go to Golden State,' it's alright, then Kevin Durant decides, 'I want to leave Golden State, go to Brooklyn,' it's alright. People realize it's their future, their legacy; they have to make the right decision."

Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors wasn't well-received by many. Everyone expected him to fight for a title at a team that wasn't as successful. However, it did not seem to faze him. He did what he had to, and made the right decision in a bid to win his first-ever NBA championship.

In a way, LeBron James influenced that as well. He formed a super-team of his own back in 2010 with the Miami Heat. That helped him win his first-ever championship. In all fairness, before his stint with Miami, James had played with a Cleveland Cavaliers team that had no All-Stars apart from him.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife LeBron reflects on “The Decision” and becoming a “villain.” LeBron reflects on “The Decision” and becoming a “villain.” https://t.co/bEVuwEaObE

James tried for several years to achieve success there before eventually moving to South Beach.

LeBron James was among the top players at the time. So his decision to move out was a huge statement in the NBA. As Jackson mentioned, these things played a key role in James allowing players to realize the power they hold as 'businessmen' in the sport.

