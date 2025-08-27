Kyrie Irving is working his way back from a major injury and is expected to miss the upcoming season, or at least most of it. In the meantime, he's taking care of everything else.During his latest streaming session, the Dallas Mavericks star told a hilarious story about reaching out to his wife after a failed trip to a new barber shop and her reaction to his new look:&quot;After, I go straight to my wife (and tell her) 'Babe, he cooked my sh*t,'&quot; Irving said with a laugh. &quot;Now, you know when you go to your wife, you go to your girlfriend or whatever significant other is you're like, 'He f***ed my sh*t up.' The first thing that somebody that you love is gonna do or somebody that really f*ck with you, they'll look at it and be like, 'Nah it's not that bad.' Yo, when my wife said that to me, I was like, 'Babe, what you mean it's not that bad? he chopped my sh*t!'&quot;Irving later said that the new barber messed up his hairline, adding that he was not going to be spotted like that in public. Jeff Teague says Irving is easier to guard than Steph CurryNBA fans have debated whether Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, or anybody else had the greatest handles in the history of the league.While you couldn't go wrong with one or the other, Irving gets the nod in that aspect of the game. Nevertheless, if you were to ask Jeff Teague, he'd rather try to defend Irving:&quot;I'd rather guard Kyrie,&quot; Teague said on his podcast. &quot;At least you know where Kyrie is gonna be. You're going to catch him right on that hash, wherever he's going to be, and he's going to iso you. You look one way, Steph is taking off the other. You got to catch up. It causes too much havoc, with how he moves.&quot;Both are unstoppable offensive forces, so there's clearly no easy decision here. Then again, he might be the first player in NBA history to say that he'd rather guard Irving, who's one of the shiftiest and craftiest players to ever lace them up.