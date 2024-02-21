"He would own the city": Stephen A. Smith reminisces on what could have been if Kevin Durant chose the New York Knicks

Kevin Durant plays for the Phoenix Suns. However, years ago, in 2019, he had one of the most followed free agent decisions in NBA history. Many thought he would choose the bright lights of Madison Square Garden and the New York Knicks. Stephen A. Smith was one of those hopeful Knick fans.

Alas, Durant went across the river and settled with the Brooklyn Nets, breaking Knick fans' hearts. Smith is still heartbroken over what could have been.

“Kevin Durant, if he went to the New York Knicks, he would own the city. With his greatness in Madison Square Garden, my god,” Smith said. “There is only one Kevin Durant. Lord have mercy, what might have been.”

Smith believes that if Durant had been signed to the Knicks, he would have dramatically changed the outset of the franchise.

“If that man went to the Knicks, he could have single handedly changed the culture of that place to what it is now or even better than that,” Smith said.

Even though the Nets play in the city, Smith was clear to make the distinction that the Nets will always be second in the Big Apple.

"Brooklyn in a borough. New York is New York. There is no fan base in Brooklyn that remotely compares to the New York Knicks,” Smith said.

However, Durant and his running mate Kyrie Irving chose the Nets over the more famed Knicks.

Durant’s run with the Nets came to a crashing halt. James Harden and Kyrie Irving were traded away before Durant finally demanded a move out of Brooklyn. He and the Nets never made the NBA Finals during the short run.

No Kevin Durant, No problem for Knicks

Even though the New York Knicks did not land Kevin Durant, things are on the up in MSG. Stephen A. Smith is hoping his favorite NBA team can keep the uptrend going.

“I like what I am seeing. There is a lot of hope,” Smith said.

The Knicks are fourth in the East at the All-Star break. They were the best team defensively in January and presently have a 33-22 record.

However, the Knicks lost their final four games before the All-Star break. The team still has a lot of potential to end this losing skid.

The Knicks have six first-round picks over the next two years and 11 over the following seven years to try to land another star to go with Brunson. The future seems bright but it all depends on execution.