"He is the closest to Wilt Chamberlain" - Metta World Peace boldly predicts Victor Wembanyama breaking NBA's unbreakable record

Victor Wembanyama has taken the world by storm in his rookie campaign, giving hope to San Antonio Spurs fans for the future. As impressive as he has transitioned into the NBA, Lakers legend Metta World Peace spoke on Fan Duel TV's "Run It Back" and gave high praise to the 2023 No.1 pick by comparing him to Wilt Chamberlain.

When Chamberlain first arrived in the NBA, not many players could match up or even fathom what they were witnessing. From the height to the offensive skillset he possessed, there weren't many players like Wilt Chamberlain. However, Metta World Peace argued that Wembanyama might just be the closest one to mimic him.

Here's what the former Lakers forward had to say about his comparison between Victor Wembanyama and Wilt Chamberlain:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is the closest to Wilt [Chamberlain] that we'll ever see," Wembanyama said. "Wilt averaged 13 points his first year and 20 plus rebounds. ... He's going to get better. He's going to run into a Detroit Pistons from this year or the Clippers from 20 years ago, and he going to get 101."

Expand Tweet

From Metta World Peace's comments, he already sees early similarities between Wembanyama's first year in the NBA and Chamberlain's rookie season in the league. Besides being a walking double-double, Peace mentioned that the Spurs center is bound to have electric games throughout his career, possibly even dropping 101 points.

Victor Wembanyama talked about feeling "inspired" despite a 134-101 loss to the Boston Celtics

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs

Following the disappointing 134-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, Victor Wembanyama found the matchup "inspiring" as his Spurs team is still learning and growing as a young unit, as per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brener.

"It's difficult to play against them [Boston] and it's a good challenge," Wembanyama said. "I think we learned today. They made very few mistakes and that's inspiring. We haven't been winning every game so far and it's not a problem to try different things."

From Wembanyama's comments, he knows the difficulty of playing against the Boston Celtics but also considers it a "good challenge." Winning in the NBA is no easy task, which is what the young Spurs team continues to learn with each game they play this season.

Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama put up 21 points (8-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and three assists. His 21-point outing also featured some jaw-dropping plays that highlighted his incredible potential as an up-and-coming player in the NBA.