“He would have a more compelling argument for being the GOAT” - Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James’ legacy was not wrecked by Kevin Durant joining the Warriors, says KD changed Steph Curry’s fortunes

Shannon Sharpe refuted claims that Kevin Durant "wrecked" LeBron James' legacy. The long-time LBJ supporter believes KD's time with the Golden State Warriors elevated Steph Curry's status more than anything else.

On "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless talked about how Durant single-handedly destroyed James' legacy with two finals victories in 2017 and 2018. In those finals, KD was the difference despite LBJ's herculean efforts.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers won only one game in the two years they faced off in the finals. The Warriors were very different from that 2016 team that gave up a 3-1 lead.

Sharpe, on "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," made his stance clear on whether KD joining the Warriors hurt James' legacy. He said:

"I don't agree. It didn't wreck LeBron's legacy. LeBron James is four and six, yes. But, he still has four MVPs, he's still on the cusp of being the all-time leading scorer, he's an 18-time All-Star, he's a 17, 18-time All-NBA player. I don't think LeBron's legacy is wrecked.

"I do think probably a lot more people will look at him and some will say well, then he would have a more compelling argument for being the GOAT, although I believe that he is based on the total body of work. But I don't believe that it wrecked his legacy.

"We will look at Steph Curry differently because if he is one in three in the finals, even with those two MVPs, we are looking at him different."

Sharpe believes the Warriors would not have won another series against James without KD. After highlighting James and Kyrie Irving's point averages despite the 2017 loss, he continued:

"Kevin Durant changed Steph Curry's fortunes. He changed his career, it changed the way we look at him. I disagree with you in saying it wrecked LeBron. I think LeBron is just fine. But the Warriors needed KD, and KD needed the Warriors."

Their partnership was indeed fruitful, and the team was on its way to a three-peat. Unfortunately, injuries struck and ruined their chances of winning a third consecutive title in 2019 against the Toronto Raptors.

Sharpe believes LeBron James' impact on basketball is unparalleled

LeBron James No. 6 of the LA Lakers.

With Golden State reaching the finals, there was chatter that Curry could be rated higher than James all-time. Sharpe was not having it. He pointed out that it goes beyond scoring and titles, stating:

"LeBron's impact on the game is unparalleled. There is more to the game than just scoring. He can't control the game like LeBron can, he can't rebound like LeBron, he can't score like LeBron, his impact on the game isn't the same as Bron.

"Bron is unparalleled. So, the man wins four championships, or if he wins five championships, nobody thinks Steph Curry is the equivalent player of LeBron James."

A win against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 Finals will deliver Steph his fourth championship, and perhaps his first finals MVP. Nonetheless, Sharpe does not think he is remotely close to James when it comes to his overall impact on the game.

As things stand, the GOAT debate is still between Michael Jordan and James. Both players had outstanding careers, and James is still on active duty.

