"He completely folded and disappeared" - Skip Bayless highlights where Stephen Curry failed to deliver in postseason despite his stellar regular-season performances

Stephen Curry has been in blistering form since the start of the 2021-22 season. The two-time MVP has put on a show with some outstanding performances and mind numbing numbers. However, Skip Bayless says he isn't surprised by Steph's dominant regular season campaign, adding that he hasn't translated that into the post-season.

Curry has come out of the gate, firing on all cylinders this season, as he averages 27.6 points, 6.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds in while shooting 38% in 13 attempts from the perimeter in ten games this season. Steph's numbers have put his name in contention for the MVP and helped his team remain at the top, albeit this being just the beginning of the season. Steph has always had incredible regular season numbers but has had to defer to others to take lesser shots in the post-season leading to his minimized impact.

Television personality Skip Bayless has voiced his concerns about Stephen Curry's post-season performances, saying that he hasn't measured up while adding that he was not at all surprised by his mesmerizing regular season numbers. Here's what he said in an appearance on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"Nothing surprises me about Steph anymore, a 50-10 game doesn't surprise me. But he has not measured up in the postseason to his regular season all-time greatness. I need to see more in the postseason from Steph. Go look at the numbers from Steph Curry in Games 5, 6, 7 against the Cavs in 2016. He played smaller in those games than he actually is. He completely folded and disappeared"

Bayless statements seem to be a bit of a reach considering Stephen Curry had to defer to the likes of Kevin Durant to help the Warriors improve their overall chemistry while making sure he put team success first over his individual numbers. Steph has proven himself to be clutch and has shown up when his team needs him the most, with the biggest example being the last couple of seasons with Klay Thompson being injured.

Can Stephen Curry prove Skip Bayless wrong and lead the Warriors the NBA championship?

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have got off to the best start possible, winning nine out of the ten games played while leading the league in points, assists, rebounds and defensive rating. Curry has been particularly special, dominating and setting the tone for the rest of the team.

With questions looming over Klay Thompson's return and the Warriors' lack of a proficient scorer besides Steph despite Jordan Poole doing a great job earlier in the season, the onus falls on Curry to shine during the post-season and guide the Warriors through.

Curry does not have to worry about defering to anybody else, with Kevin Durant not on the team and Klay still recovering, giving him plenty of touches to wreak havoc. With more plays designed for Stephen Curry paired along with his off-ball movement, elite ball-handling skills and superior basketball IQ, expect him to be more dominant offensively and put up historic numbers.

Having said that, the biggest obstacle in Curry's way is health considering his injury history, if Steph manages to remain healthy the Warriors have a pretty good shot at the NBA championship.

