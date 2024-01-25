"He didn't cross too many lines" - Devin Booker itches to link up with Suns fan who heckled Luka Doncic & got ejected

Devin Booker is ready to back up the fan who got ejected in the Phoenix Suns' 132-109 win against the Dallas Mavericks. A fan was ejected from the game after heckling Luka Doncic. However, Booker thinks the removal was unfair. Booker and Doncic have a bit of a rivalry, which may add some context to the disagreement.

Booker saw the reaction to the heckler on social media after the game. The fan was wearing a Booker jersey, which the Suns star seemed to enjoy.

“I appreciate the support,” Booker said. "I don't know what he said. I hope he didn't cross too many lines, and I'll be getting his information. If you can find it, let me know."

Booker did not hear exactly what the fan said. However, he still seemed to be on his side. He did admit it must have been weird for Doncic to be heckled on his home floor.

"I hope what he did wasn't too disrespectful, but I know in these crowded environments -- we played a playoff series here -- I've heard countless numbers of things," Booker said.

"You usually don't hear it at home. I'm sure that was a different thing for Luka, but it's part of the game. I usually don't let what I hear bother me."

What did the Devin Booker fan do to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic had a rough night as Devin Booker and the Suns destroyed Dallas on Wednesday. Doncic was also hit with a technical foul to make matters worse. Doncic took out his frustrations on the fan wearing a Booker jersey.

During the third quarter, the fan was heckling Doncic. Doncic asked the fan to be removed at one point, after he called out Doncic’s weight.

"Luka, you're tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!" the fan said.

Doncic stared at the fan for a while, following the remarks. He then asked the Mavs’ head of security to escort the fan out of the building during the break between the third and fourth quarters.

The fan left without any trouble after he was approached by security. He was told to watch from the concourse level. The move came after Doncic and the Mavs were beaten down by the Suns 43-2 in the third quarter.

Doncic said after the game that the fan was directing insults and cuss words at him the whole game, not just the third quarter. He thought the fan deserved to go. Doncic said he waited until the third quarter because he did not want to eject the fan but could not take any more heckling.

"He was cursing me the whole first half, too," said Doncic. "Because I never would eject a fan. They paid for tickets, but I had enough. It's a little bit of frustration."

Doncic scored 34 points with eight rebounds and nine assists in the loss. Meanwhile, the Suns extended their win streak to seven with the victory.

