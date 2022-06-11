"He cuss us out a lot, but I guess it's warranted during the games" - Jayson tatum on Ime Udoka's coaching style, watching game film to improve on turnovers, being a good father to his son, and more

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum has studied the game-tape time and time again. Among the biggest issues he has been trying to correct while watching countless hours of film during the NBA playoffs and NBA Finals has been finding ways to cut down on turnovers.

Turning around turnover issues for Tatum and the Celtics from game-to-game against the Golden State Warriors and their other opponents in the finals has been a key factor.

How?

The Celtics are a perfect 6-0 when Jayson Tatum has more assists than turnovers over their last 10 games, but on the flip-side - Boston is 0-4 when Tatum has more turnovers than assists.

Jayson Tatum on watching specific game footage to improve

“I think just watching film from last game and knowing what areas -- when we get into the paint, where would guys be at? You know, just being aware of when we don't turn the ball over that much, we're a really good team”, Jayson Tatum said. “Just trying to limit the unforced turnovers and things like that as much as possible.”

Among the small attention-to-detail points he picked up watching film of his turnovers, was the fact that when he goes too deep into the paint and over-penetrates, it has led to more turnovers.

Jayson Tatum tries to find open space to kick out a pass.

“I think rim reads, right, getting too deep in the paint, not seeing the kick-outs, trying to kind of force the drop-offs, things like that. Usually there's always somebody open”, Jayson Tatum added.

Easier said than done, as opposing defenses tend to throw multiple coverages on Tatum.

He has responded to not only the tape but tough coaching from Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is not afraid to speak his mind.

Jayson Tatum opens up on Ime Udoka and vice versa

“He cuss us out a lot, but I guess it's warranted during the games”, Jayson Tatum said of coach Udoka, who is in his debut season with the Boston Celtics. “He always has, from when we were winning and when we were an 11-seed, he still had the same belief in us, in this group, that we could get it done. That's always something I've admired and appreciated about him.”

“I think a big part of it is the turnovers, and that's the key. If we're going to keep it simple and make the right read and make the right play, because they've had some adjustments throughout the series so far. A lot of it has had to do with switching matchups, but our quick recognition of how they're guarding and who they're trying to take away”, coach Ime Udoka spoke.

“I think the benefit of our team is we have multiple guys that can attack and kind of initiate offense or score for themselves. There are areas we could definitely attack”, Udoka said of correcting Boston’s turnovers. “My key is how we're moving the ball and keeping it simple and not over-penetrating, looking for others. It kind of has a domino effect from there, if we're going to have a night where we're going to somewhat struggle or be on point like we were last night.”

Udoka and his staff have studied the turnover effect, and it’s making a world of a difference.

Boston is 13-2 when they turn it over 15 times or less and 0-5 when they turn it over more than 15 times, and the Celtics coach has made that a talking point.

“I mean, turnovers are a big part of the game, especially when you see how many times we turned it over and how many points they scored off that”, Jayson Tatum said. “You just think if you could limit those turnovers, you could limit a lot of those points. Yeah, I mean, basically we don't turn the ball over, we give ourselves a better chance to win. That's not rocket science.”

Udoka’s tough love at times has helped turn things around as a whole after a rough start to the season. Udoka has shown more trust in Jayson Tatum and his teammates as the season progressed, and it’s paying dividends when it matters most, i.e., in the NBA Finals, as they currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics are 7-0 in the 2022 NBA playoffs following a loss, which is tied for the most consecutive wins following a loss in NBA postseason history.

(Un)familiar territory for Boston's star man?

While this is Jayson Tatum’s first trip to Finals, his previous playoff experience has prepared him for the big stage.

“I think it's definitely different. Obviously, a lot more at stake. But I do think being in the Conference Finals three times at a young age has helped myself and a lot of us prepare for this moment. It's not like this is our first time getting to the Conference Finals and then we go to the Finals”, Jayson Tatum said. “We've played late in the season a couple of times, but this is unlike anything else.”

Tatum looks comfortable, as he leads all NBA players this postseason with 17 games of 20 points or more. The last time a player from Boston did that was Hall of Famer Larry Bird in 1984. Not only does Jayson Tatum currently lead the NBA playoffs in points but he leads all players in assists as well.

There’s no question he's is on his way to greatness in the NBA, and winning his first Finals would only elevate him to super-stardom, especially in a sports-crazy and passionate city like Boston, who is looking for their first title since 2008 under Doc Rivers.

Jayson Tatum on playing at the TD Garden in the Finals

Tatum could tell playing his first Finals game at the TD Garden, just how badly the Celtics fans want another championship.

“Of course. Throughout this entire Playoffs, we haven't been as good at home. We definitely feel bad about that, to our fans, because they give us so much energy and so much juice. Like you said, before the game even started you could feel the energy throughout the building. First Finals game since 2012 or '10, whatever it was. They were excited,” Jayson Tatum said.

“It just felt great. Felt like it's been a while since we've played in this building. So happy to get a win in front of the crowd. They've been so great for us throughout the Playoffs and all season and throughout my career. It was great to get a win for them. We're going to need them on Friday, as well.”

A star-studded affair on the Celtics home turf

Among the fans in the building for game three was former Celtics star Paul Pierce along with celebrities including rapper Nelly, and yes Tatum took notice.

“Paul Pierce? We had Nelly. We had Nelly in the building”, Jayson Tatum mentioned the 2 stars, and further said, “St. Louis was in the house. It's tough, because there is so much media attention. The routines are different. We're practicing at the Garden and things like that. So in those moments, it's like, this is a lot, this is the Finals, it's big.”

“But at the same time you want to keep that same focus of we've got a game on Friday, we've got to lock in and things like that. When you walk in the Garden and it's already filled while you're warming up, you definitely notice a different energy. But you can't get too caught up in that. It's still basketball. It's still a game. We're just trying to win one at a time.”

Jayson Tatum did not get caught up in the moment, because while some might be star-struck by the artists, Tatum has known Nelly since he was a kid. The rapper went to school with Tatum’s mother, Brandy Cole.

Jayson Tatum on his relationship with son Deuce

Tatum’s #1 fan was also in the house. Tatum carried off his young son Duece off the floor after they beat Golden State late Wednesday night in Game 3, when Tatum scored 26 points, 6 rebounds and handed out a game-high 9 assists. The kid has been a regular at games, court-side and in the locker room.

Jayson Tatum not only wants to spend as much time as he can with his son, but he wants him to see his work ethic, drive and determination.

“I just do what's natural. I'm around him every day. I think being able to go through this journey together, because I was 19 when I got drafted, it's kind of like we're growing up together. As he's gotten older, I'm going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up”, Jaysom Tatum said of having son Duece around so much.

“I think it's the coolest part for me. I don't know if it's intentional as much as it's just natural and what we do. I realize that I do have a platform and things like that. If I am a role model for young fathers around the world, that's great. I think we need more role models like that. Just to have more male fathers be present and things like that, show that you can do both, regardless of whenever you work, whatever your profession is.”

For now, Jayson Tatum is trying to take it all in as he has been dreaming about this moment since he was in elementary school in St. Louis, Missouri.

“It's been a great experience. Just try to remember it's still basketball at the end of the day. Try to prepare the same and not get too excited. Just go out there and be relaxed and play your game, but still enjoy this. There's no guarantee that you go to the Finals every year, and it's a big deal. Just try to enjoy it and be relaxed as possible”, Tatum said.

The 3-time All-Star is living his dream at just 24 years old.

“This is a dream come true, playing in the Finals. As a competitor, you know, this is what you work for, right? You want to be the last team standing. You want to hold up that trophy. I think to have the golden opportunity right at your fingertips, just taking full advantage of it. You don't want to have any regrets when it's all said and done. Win or lose, you want to feel that you gave it your all. That's all you can ask of anybody.”

Superstar status in question?

“A lot of people want to debate -- I guess you just commented about the superstar, whatever that means, right? I've seen there's a huge debate: is he a superstar or is he not? I want to know where that came from. Did I tweet that? Did I ever say I'm a superstar, I'm on the verge? That never came from me”, Jayson Tatum further opened up.

“It's been a big deal this last year-and-a-half or two years. I see it all the time. There's always been a question in the back of my head, I wonder who spoke on my behalf or said that or why that was such a big deal”, Tatum further spoke about the doubts over his superstar status.

“If you win a championship, they can debate a lot of things. They can't debate whether or not you're a champion. Obviously lost the other night. Just looking forward to bouncing back tomorrow. First Finals game at home, at the Garden. It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to it, enjoying this experience”, Jayson Tatum spoke ahead of his first Finals appearance at the TD Garden.

He is thriving in this experience and certainly proving his critics wrong, as Jayson Tatum is currently the youngest player in NBA history with 400 points, 100 rebounds, 100 assists, and 50 three pointers in a single postseason.

On to Game 4 we go!

