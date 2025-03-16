"He'd make Michael Jordan sit on floor too" - NBA fans react hilariously to LeBron James hazing son Bronny James to sit on floor

This season, LeBron James made history as the first NBA player to be teammates with his son. The 21-time All-Star recently had fans in splits following his latest antics with the rookie guard.

Ad

While he isn't in action due to a groin injury, LeBron was still in attendance for the LA Lakers' afternoon matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Upon coming out to the court, there was no room for him to sit on the bench. In customary fashion, he made a rookie give up their spot to sit on the floor. This instance, it just so happened to be Bronny James.

Following this comical father-son interaction, NBA fans on social media flooded the comment section with reactions.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans joked about LeBron James getting in trouble for treating Bronny like a rookie when he gets home.

"Savannah’s gonna make him sleep on the couch," one fan said.

"another level of fatherhood," another fan said.

"Bron literally said that Bronny is his coworker and not his son during games," said one fan.

This exchange comes on the heels of LeBron and Bronny being a major topic of conversation in the national media. Last week, the Lakers star got into a viral exchange with Stephen A. Smith over how the ESPN host has talked about his son in the past.

Ad

NBA insider gives latest update regarding LeBron James' groin injury

Over the past week, the LA Lakers have been without LeBron James since he suffered a groin injury against the Boston Celtics. Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns, Shams Charania provided the latest regarding the star forward.

While on NBA Countdown, Charania cited that LeBron had his first on-court workouts since being injured today. The Lakers star is expected to be out of action for another week before he makes his return.

Ad

"LeBron James is actually having his first workout since that groin strain last weekend," Charania said. "He is expected though to miss at least another week. His exact return will be based on how his body responds to increased activity over the coming days."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lakers were one of the hotter teams in the NBA as of late. However, they've sputtered since LeBron got injured. LA entered Sunday riding a three-game losing streak since he exited the lineup.

Despite their recent skid, the Lakers have managed to stay in the top five of the Western Conference. That said, given their massive change at the trade deadline, they need LeBron back as soon as possible. If they want any chance at contending, they'll need him and Luka Doncic to have as many reps on the floor together as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback