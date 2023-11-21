"He'd sneak Carmen Electra through the back door" - Mark Cuban reveals details of Dennis Rodman crashing at his crib

The stories of Dennis Rodman are endless. The wild former NBA star was quite the character, he transcended the sport and was often the subject of tabloids and celebrity drama. Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, had a firsthand encounter with this unique character during Rodman's brief stint with the team.

Early on in Cuban’s days as owner, he signed Rodman to a 10-day contract. The Mavericks needed rebounding help and took a team vote on whether to add the mercurial player.

Rodman lived in Cuban’s house during his stint in Dallas. Cuban said he put Rodman up in the guest house. Rodman lost his license and was stuck inside Cuban’s house during the day. Rodman spent his time in Cuban’s house in interesting ways.

“He would come up to my house and just sit there watching cartoons all day, for real,” Cuban said. “He’d sneak Carmen Electra through the back door into the guest house.”

At the age of 39, Rodman participated in only 12 games with Dallas, and they were the last NBA action of Rodman’s career.

Dennis Rodman memorable moments in Dallas

Despite the short time with the Mavs, Rodman had plenty of memorable moments. Cuban recounted a few during his appearance on “All the Smoke” with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

In a game where Dallas took on the Sacramento Kings, Rodman showed off some interesting defense. He was charged with guarding Kings star Chris Webber. Instead of getting in the jersey of Webber, Rodman instead pointed at him. Cuban said Webber drained a bucket in Rodman’s face. Rodman then did the same move and said “bet you can’t hit it again” and Webber did just that.

Cuban said the other Mavs were fed up with Rodman’s antics and defensive style. That is when Cuban and the Mavs released him.

While critical of Rodman's on-court behavior, Cuban had high praise for his off-court acumen.

“I learned more from Dennis Rodman about PR marketing than I did in any MBA class or anything I’ve ever done. The man was a master of marketing,” Cuban said. “D-Rod was a machine, he knew exactly what he was doing.”

He likened Rodman to Paris Hilton, citing them as the greatest marketers he had ever seen. Cuban was astonished at Rodman’s ability to handle overwhelming fame, noting that massive crowds awaited him wherever he went, and he consistently reinvented himself to keep his marketing machine running.