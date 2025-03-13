"He'd be top 5 for Rookie of the Year" - Gilbert Arenas makes startling speculation about LeBron James' son Bronny James

Bronny James has been targeted by some members of the media since he was drafted 55th overall by the LA Lakers. Many have also criticized LeBron James for influencing the franchise to bring his own son in the NBA. However, Gilbert Arenas defended Bronny and made a bold claim about the rookie.

Speaking on a recent episode of Gil's Arena podcast, Arenas brought up the possibility of Bronny getting some playing time with LeBron out with a groin injury. The Lakers need healthy players, and Gilbert pointed out the rookie's numbers if he played 36 minutes per game.

"If they played him 36 minutes, he would be averaging 12 (points), four (rebounds), and four (assists)," Arenas said. "He'd be top 5 for Rookie of the Year."

The LA Lakers have lost two in a row heading into their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. They will be without LeBron James due to a groin injury, with no official timetable for his return.

Arenas suggested giving more minutes to Bronny James, who has played well in the G League but struggled in the NBA. The former Wizard is high on Bronny's potential despite some people not believing in the 20-year-old guard's abilities.

He also added that LeBron and the Lakers would have been vilified no matter how they brought Bronny to the team.

"Let's say Bronny don’t get picked," Arenas said. "Are you gonna tell us that LeBron James and the Lakers wouldn't have signed him as a free agent and whoever they picked with the 55th pick wouldn't have got cut? Are we gonna pretend that wasn’t gonna be the case?"

Regardless of how people feel about Bronny, being the son of LeBron James hcomes with its fair share of advantages and challenges. The constant scrutiny and criticism are part of the package, but it's encouraging to see him improving in the NBA G League.

Stephen A. Smith confirmed confrontation with LeBron James was about Bronny James

One of Bronny James' biggest critics in the NBA has been Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN analyst urged LeBron James to let Bronny flourish in the G League and not let him play in the NBA until he's truly ready.

However, "The King" didn't like Smith's comments and confronted him at Crypto.com Arena Thursday last week. The eccentric personality confirmed that Bronny was the main subject of their tense interaction.

"That wasn't a basketball player confronting me," Smith said the following day on First Take. "That was a parent, that was a father. I can't sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard. By all accounts, he's obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very, very deeply about his son."

LeBron hasn't had a chance to comment on the confrontation with Smith yet. People will have to wait until he's back from injury for any potential explanation of his side of the story.

