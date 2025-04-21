"He’d trade her to the lakers if he could": Fans react to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's social media act involving Caitlin Clark

Adam Silver drummed up interest for the 2025 NBA playoffs with a timely post on Instagram. The NBA commissioner took in the sights and sounds of Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Silver notably included Caitlin Clark, who attended the game to support the Pacers.

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to Clark’s appearance in the photos:

“i just know he’d trade her to the lakers if he could”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

“she does look good in gold!”

Another fan added:

“Warriors got Luka. Adam trading her to be Steph replacement in SF”

@chrisclxrk continued:

“Adam Silver knows who moves the needle”

@alexcheche11 reacted:

“Nah, he would send her to San Antonio to throw lobs to Wemby. This s**t would have ratings over the roof”

Ad

The interest in Caitlin Clark is not surprising. Adam Silver knows how the WNBA did in the ratings game behind the Indiana Fever star. Featuring her even as a fan in an NBA game could help give his struggling league a push.

Fans gobble up almost everything that involves Clark, so hypothetically discussing where she could play in the NBA is right up their alley. Regardless of where she will end up in a make-believe world, they will likely troop to see her play.

Ad

The parity in the NBA playoffs should be good news for Adam Silver

The NBA playoffs are off to an impressive start, a development that should be good news for Adam Silver. There were expected beatdowns like Game 1 of the OKC Thunder win against the battle-weary Memphis Grizzlies. After surviving in the play-in tournament, the Grizzlies got whipped 131-80 by the well-rested Thunder.

Ad

The disparity in competition should translate to more surprises. Already, the No. 7 seeded Minnesota Timberwolves beat Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the LA Lakers 117-95 on Saturday. LA is the favorite but Minnesota is showing early on it is capable of pulling off an upset.

Adam Silver should also be aware that the Denver Nuggets needed a brilliant all-around effort from Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook’s late-game heroics on Saturday. The two combined to push their team to a 112-110 overtime win over the LA Clippers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark’s presence in games will help, but Silver knows the parity in the playoffs will earn the interest of discerning fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More