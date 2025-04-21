"He’d trade her to the lakers if he could": Fans react to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's social media act involving Caitlin Clark

Adam Silver drummed up interest for the 2025 NBA playoffs with a timely post on Instagram. The NBA commissioner took in the sights and sounds of Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Silver notably included Caitlin Clark, who attended the game to support the Pacers.
Fans promptly reacted to Clark’s appearance in the photos:
“i just know he’d trade her to the lakers if he could”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
One fan said:
“she does look good in gold!”
Another fan added:
“Warriors got Luka. Adam trading her to be Steph replacement in SF”
@chrisclxrk continued:
“Adam Silver knows who moves the needle”
@alexcheche11 reacted:
“Nah, he would send her to San Antonio to throw lobs to Wemby. This s**t would have ratings over the roof”
The interest in Caitlin Clark is not surprising. Adam Silver knows how the WNBA did in the ratings game behind the Indiana Fever star. Featuring her even as a fan in an NBA game could help give his struggling league a push.
Fans gobble up almost everything that involves Clark, so hypothetically discussing where she could play in the NBA is right up their alley. Regardless of where she will end up in a make-believe world, they will likely troop to see her play.
The parity in the NBA playoffs should be good news for Adam Silver
The NBA playoffs are off to an impressive start, a development that should be good news for Adam Silver. There were expected beatdowns like Game 1 of the OKC Thunder win against the battle-weary Memphis Grizzlies. After surviving in the play-in tournament, the Grizzlies got whipped 131-80 by the well-rested Thunder.
The disparity in competition should translate to more surprises. Already, the No. 7 seeded Minnesota Timberwolves beat Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the LA Lakers 117-95 on Saturday. LA is the favorite but Minnesota is showing early on it is capable of pulling off an upset.
Adam Silver should also be aware that the Denver Nuggets needed a brilliant all-around effort from Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook’s late-game heroics on Saturday. The two combined to push their team to a 112-110 overtime win over the LA Clippers.
Caitlin Clark’s presence in games will help, but Silver knows the parity in the playoffs will earn the interest of discerning fans.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.