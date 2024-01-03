"He a damn animal" - Patrick Beverley lists Draymond Green & other offbeat players on his unconventional NBA All-Dawg team

Intensity is inevitable in basketball. It is especially true for guys like Draymond Green, who constantly get into altercations with other players in heated moments during games. However, intensity doesn't always mean getting into fights; it is also about giving it your all to win games in whatever way possible.

Patrick Beverley, an intense player himself, recently named players on his "NBA All-Dawg Team" that featured guys who are always ready to get down and dirty on the hardwood when the going gets tough.

Draymond Green was amongst the players on Beverley's list. Other players featured were Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Alex Caruso, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

"At center I'm putting Joel [Embiid]," Beverley said. "I've got Draymond [Green] in there for sure. ... He a damn animal."

Draymond Green remains suspended and is unable to help the Warriors reshape their season

It's the New Year and the Golden State Warriors are hoping to turn their losing season around with more wins this year. However, the Warriors are left without a solid defender, considering how Draymond Green is still under suspension due to his inappropriate behavior. Green was suspended on Dec. 13, 2023, after smashing Jusuf Nurkić's face.

As of now, the league hasn't announced when Green is allowed to make his return. The reason behind his indefinite suspension was due to his multiple acts of violence in the past. The association encouraged Draymond to seek help before coming back to play basketball. According to sources, Green is currently undergoing counseling and will likely come back after his sessions.

With that in mind, Steph Curry and the Warriors will have to make do with who they have on their roster for now. Fortunately, aside from Draymond Green, all of their players are available, which means Golden State is somewhat at full strength.

Their only concern is the defense. Without Green by their side, the Warriors crew will have to step up and make some stops instead of always relying on Curry to hit the game-winning shots.