"He too damn big for that": NBA fans in splits as Jarrett Allen and his wife dance to High School Musical routine at their wedding 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 28, 2025 07:11 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Jarrett Allen tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jordyn January, in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, with not many details being shared on social media.

However, a video of Allen dancing with the bride went online and quickly caught the attention of fans. The clip, shared by Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Isaac Okoro, showcased the newlyweds dancing to the iconic High School Musical track, “We’re All In This Together.”

“Congrats @_bigjayy_ @jorjan34,” Okoro captioned his Instagram story.
The video went viral shortly after being posted, sparking a wave of reactions. Fans were especially amused by Allen’s enthusiastic yet awkward attempt at the dance.

"He too damn big for that 😭," @StroudFor7ven commented.

Others also chimed in:

Allen also enjoyed an impressive 2024-2025 season, marking his fifth year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in all 82 regular-season games, directly influencing the team’s Eastern Conference-best 64-18 record by averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 combined steals + blocks per game.

Jarrett Allen spoke about the importance of being true to himself

Standing at 6-foot-11 and breaking into a dance to a High School Musical track at a wedding might have seemed awkward to some, especially for someone in the NBA spotlight. But Jarrett Allen isn’t one to shy away from being himself.

Known for defying the typical mold of the American athlete, Allen takes pride in staying true to himself. In an April episode of The Ringer NBA Show, he opened up about his unconventional interests and how he’s learned to fully embrace them.

“It was trouble getting drafted because I didn't love basketball, that was like the big saying,” Allen revealed. “Many different interests and everything, it's like I didn't fit the mold.
“But then, I was able to keep myself being who I am and still show that I'm good at basketball. I think people respect me more for me staying true to my interests than trying to fit into a mold where I don't belong.”

Jarrett Allen is widely recognized as one of the NBA’s top defensive players, known for making a strong impact on both ends of the court. Off the court, he is one of the most likable players, respected by many for his authenticity and humility.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

