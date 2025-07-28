"He too damn big for that": NBA fans in splits as Jarrett Allen and his wife dance to High School Musical routine at their wedding 

Jarrett Allen tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jordyn January, in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, with not many details being shared on social media.However, a video of Allen dancing with the bride went online and quickly caught the attention of fans. The clip, shared by Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Isaac Okoro, showcased the newlyweds dancing to the iconic High School Musical track, “We’re All In This Together.”“Congrats @_bigjayy_ @jorjan34,” Okoro captioned his Instagram story.The video went viral shortly after being posted, sparking a wave of reactions. Fans were especially amused by Allen’s enthusiastic yet awkward attempt at the dance. &quot;He too damn big for that 😭,&quot; @StroudFor7ven commented.Others also chimed in:Parlays R Us @baehelpparlayLINKLooks too tall for that bs. ⚡️ Virgil Hawkins⚡️ @ColeWorldSIMBALINKMillennial WCapytain Phillips @CapyPhillipsLINKLol, love it. Also, Allen look like an adult at a kids party 😂Jerome Benjamin @BRSBenjiLINKLegit thought it was a daddy daughter dance until I saw who it was. Neal Ca$$ady 💸 @vaquerosuadero LINKi knew there was something off about this dude manAllen also enjoyed an impressive 2024-2025 season, marking his fifth year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in all 82 regular-season games, directly influencing the team’s Eastern Conference-best 64-18 record by averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 combined steals + blocks per game.Jarrett Allen spoke about the importance of being true to himselfStanding at 6-foot-11 and breaking into a dance to a High School Musical track at a wedding might have seemed awkward to some, especially for someone in the NBA spotlight. But Jarrett Allen isn’t one to shy away from being himself.Known for defying the typical mold of the American athlete, Allen takes pride in staying true to himself. In an April episode of The Ringer NBA Show, he opened up about his unconventional interests and how he’s learned to fully embrace them.“It was trouble getting drafted because I didn't love basketball, that was like the big saying,” Allen revealed. “Many different interests and everything, it's like I didn't fit the mold.“But then, I was able to keep myself being who I am and still show that I'm good at basketball. I think people respect me more for me staying true to my interests than trying to fit into a mold where I don't belong.”Jarrett Allen is widely recognized as one of the NBA’s top defensive players, known for making a strong impact on both ends of the court. Off the court, he is one of the most likable players, respected by many for his authenticity and humility.