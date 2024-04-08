“He definitely let Nas down”: Kevin Durant's podcast co-host slams J. Cole for apologizing to Kendrick Lamar over '7 Minute Drill' diss

Kevin Durant’s podcast co-host, Eddie Gonzalez, has joined hip-hop fans in mocking J. Cole for publicly apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on his latest album “7 Minute Drill” during Dreamville Festival.

Just days after releasing a song targeting his longtime friend Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole appears to be changing his tune and regrets releasing the diss track. During his show-stopping performance as headliner on Sunday night, he told the crowd:

“I’m so proud of (Might Delete Later), except for one part. It’s one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest shit I did in my fuckin’ life, right? And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.”

Expressing remorse, Cole referenced Kendrick, calling his response a "misstep" and something he considers "lame."

"Y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct?. As do I. So I just wanna come up here and publicly be like bruh, that was the lamest goofiest sh*t. ....I pray that y'all are like forgive a n***a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path cause I ain't gonna lie to y'all the past two days felt terrible."

J. Cole's apology for his Kendrick Lamar diss track backfired spectacularly, though. Since the news broke out, social media is abuzz with memes and jokes targeting the rapper.

Within the Hip Hop community, his words fell flat. His words didn't go well with the 37-year-old Eddie Gonzale, who reacted:

“He definitely let Nas down.”

“Man Cole be the one talking about anybody in the ring I’m ready for whatever blase blah," he tweeted.

"He set his own standard. We knew they all bout to be 40 year old dads, and nobody gon fight. lol they just sending mean poems at each other. But this is pitiful."

The back and forth of the hip-hop beef began with J. Cole crowning himself, Drake and Lamar as the genre's "big 3." Kendrick Lamar countered Cole's claim on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," implying that he stands alone at the top.

