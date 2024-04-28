"He deserved to be suspended" - Stephen A. Smith fires shot at Russell Westbrook for 'inexcusable behavior' vs Mavericks

Russell Westbrook was a big topic of conversation following Game 3 of the LA Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series. After his first career playoff ejection, one analyst called for the former All-Star to be suspended.

During ESPN's pregame show on Sunday afternoon, Stephen A. Smith reflected on some of Westbrook's fouls in his last game. He said that he called the league office to ask why he wasn't suspended for Game 4.

"Russell Westbrook deserved to be suspended for today's game," Stephen A. said. "I felt so serious about this I called the league office. I said I need an explanation."

Led by another strong offensive outing from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks won Game 3 101-90 to take a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Sunday's Game 4.

What Russell Westbrook play is Stephen A. Smith referring to?

The play that Stephen A. Smith is referring to happened in the final minutes of Game 3. Luka Doncic got by Russell Westbrook on the perimeter, which led to him wrapping the All-Star point guard up.

Instead of just stopping him, Westrbook appeareed to grab Doncic's arm and whip him around. Things quickly began to escalate as players from both teams got involved.

Doncic approached Westbrook after the foul, which led to the LA Clippers guard shoving away with his forearm. PJ Washington did not take a liking to that and shoved Westbrook from behind. That led to an even larger scuffle, with Westbrook eventually getting ejected from the game.

Apart from this play, Westbrook had a hard foul on Doncic earlier in the game. He also had a physical contest with Josh Green at the rim as he went for a dunk attempt.

With the trio of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Westbrook has assumed a bench role with Clippers. He has played well in his new situation, providing energy for LA off the bench. However, Westbrook's emotions seemed to have got the best of him in Game 3.

While Stephen A. Smith felt a suspension should have been issued, Russell Westbrook was not punished for his actions. He will be in action for the Clippers as they look to even up the first-round matchup in Gmae 4.

Westbrook has filled the box score all series for the Clippers in limited minutes. Game 1 was his best outing, finishing with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. The former MVP followed that up in Game 2 with seven points, nine rebounds and three assists.

