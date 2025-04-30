"He deserves to leave" - NBA fans predict Giannis Antetokounmpo's departure from Bucks with meeting on future reportedly set for offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the offseason sooner than they expected following a first-round exit versus the Indiana Pacers. In the Game 5 closeout on Tuesday, Indiana won 119-118 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Coming off a third consecutive first-round exit, many have raised concerns over Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee. He is under contract through the 2026-27 season, but he and the team have set up a meeting to discuss the future, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Fans reacted to the news on X.

"He deserves to leave lmao," one commented.

"Thankfully he's leaving that team. The fans are terrible and the organization is just not that good. It's time he goes somewhere else with better fans," another wrote.

"He is getting traded. Thank god, he deserves better," one said.

Others predicted potential landing spots for the nine-time All-Star.

"He's a Warrior, trust," one fan tweeted.

"Get him to a real team like the Lakers," another fan commented.

"(Karl-Anthony Towns), (Mikal Bridges) and two firsts. Who says no?" a fan wrote.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shines in elimination game

Despite a heartbreaking loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks everything he had in the absence of Damian Lillard. He was left to lead Milwaukee following Lillard's Achilles tear in Game 4 on Sunday.

Looking to avoid elimination, Antetokounmpo attempted to carry the Bucks to a win and extend the series. He shined in the loss, finishing as the game's second-leading scorer with 30 points on 9 of 17 shooting. He connected on one of his two 3-point attempts, grabbed 20 rebounds and dished out 13 assists, with two steals and two blocks.

Even with a 17-point lead midway through the second quarter, Indiana stormed back in the second half, ultimately forcing overtime. The Pacers took down the Bucks to advance to the semifinals, where they'll face the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

