"He didn’t play incredible.… BUT, because of his presence, everyone else did!" - Draymond Green on the impact of 5-time All-Star in Philadelphia 76ers' Game 3 win vs Miami Heat

Most fans and analysts had already written off the Philadelphia 76ers when the news of Joel Embiid’s concussion and fracture came out. Even with reports surfacing that he could return for Game 3, many were still certain the Cameroonian would not be 100%.

It appears that, at least in Game 3, the Sixers didn’t need their All-Star center to be at his best to overcome the Miami Heat. Embiid was far from dominating, but his presence alone made a huge difference.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors immediately noticedl Embiid’s impact on Philly’s game, stating:

“The power of Joel. He didn’t play incredible.… BUT, because of his presence, everyone else did.”

Embiid played 36 minutes and looked gassed in certain stretches. He wasn’t able to do any conditioning during the concussion protocols, which visibly affected his stamina. Embiid, however, finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

More importantly, his presence drastically changed the way the Miami Heat played defense on Embiid’s supporting cast. The biggest recipient of the increased space was Danny Green. Green hit seven of his nine three-point attempts.

Without Embiid drawing so much attention, the veteran was a combined 2-14 in Games 1 and 2.

The Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star center also affected the Miami Heat’s efficiency and scheme.

Most notably, Bam Adebayo, who was Embiid’s primary defender, had his worst game of the postseason. Miami’s starting center played 34 minutes and ended with nine points on nine shots to go with three rebounds and two steals.

Adebayo, who is Miami’s leading scorer in the series, appeared unable to get in rhythm as he relentlessly kept track of Embiid on defense.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra also changed Adebayo’s defensive workload. Adebayo almost solely monitored Embiid instead of playing like a football safety and disrupting Philly’s offense.

Joel Embiid’s Game 3 performance wasn’t his best, but it may turn out to be the most vivid example of why he’s an MVP finalist.

James Harden must still step up to maximize a less than 100% Joel Embiid for the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden must continue to step up in support of Joel Embiid. [Photo: Sporting News]

James Harden finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists and was a game-high +27 for the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, just like in the previous two games, he disappeared in the second half, scoring only two points. Had the Sixers lost this game, Harden's performance would have easily stood out for the wrong reason.

Perhaps the former MVP didn’t have to score more, as Green and Tyrese Maxey were both playing great. But until he shows up at crucial moments, the verdict is still out on one of the most disappointing superstars to play in the 2022 playoffs.

