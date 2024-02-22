"He didn’t tell us or warn us" - Paul Pierce rants about Ray Allen covertly plotting trade to Heat in 2012 that sabotaged Celtics

The 2008 Boston Celtics' big three comprised of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen were a force to be reckoned with at the height of their reign in the NBA. However, Pierce and Garnett's relationship with Allen didn't end smoothly during their time together in Boston. Speaking on the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," Paul Pierce revealed an interesting insight into what went down at that time.

Despite the three former Celtics teammates hashing out their differences in their retirement stage, there were still moments in that partnership still being revealed today. According to Paul Pierce, it seemed that Ray Allen was already considering joining forces with another big three in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat.

"I heard that he was already looking for houses during the middle of the series while we're in Miami," Allen said, "while we're trying to beat them to go to the championship. And the next thing you know, you go to the team that we're trying to beat and you don't even tell us or warn us or give us a phone call, and you just jump ship without even like no ... goodbyess."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Pierce did say that he wasn't sure if what he heard was factual, but it made Allen's move to the Miami Heat all the more disheartening for his former teammates. To join forces with a conference rival is bad enough, but to be interested in a team-up while in a tight playoff matchup with one another is the icing on the cake.

Despite their differences, Pierce considered Allen a worthy ally throughout all the battles in the regular season and postseason. It was all the more tough for Pierce and the rest of the team when Allen finalized his decision to head to Miami without uttering a proper goodbye.

Paul Pierce saw former teammate Ray Allen as an outsider of the Boston Celtics Big Three

During an interview with ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, Paul Pierce talked about having a "weird relationship" with ex-Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen.

"It was a weird relationship," Pierce said. "We were all good friends on the court, but Ray always did his own thing. Even the year we won it, after a game we'd say, 'Let's go have something to eat and have a night with the older guys.' We'd get there, and it would be me, Kevin, and Sam [Cassell], but no Ray. In a lot of ways, me, Sam and Kevin were our Big 3."

Despite securing an NBA Championship together during the 2008 NBA Finals against Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers, the legendary Celtics forward couldn't help but feel that Ray Allen was constantly on the outside looking in.

Whether it was team dinners or casual hangouts, Allen always had his own thing to do that didn't necessarily involve the presence of his teammates. It didn't matter if Ray Allen was not fond of a particular teammate or not, but for Paul Pierce, it mattered that a teammate would show up to show support and comradery with one another off the court.