"He was so different and so unique as a player" - Bill Simmons on why Steph Curry resonates with next generation of kids

Bill Simmons has explained why Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has a lot of young fans.

Curry is widely regarded by many as the greatest shooter to have played the game of basketball. He's a generational talent, and there's no denying that he has changed the game forever, for better or worse. He's a must-watch superstar every night, something Ja Morant is starting to become this season.

In the most recent episode of The Bill Simmons podcast, Simmons explained the similarities between the process of becoming a superstar for Curry and Morant. Simmons also added why Curry was able to change the game despite his size and stature.

"What's happening with Ja really reminds me of what happened with Curry...That second Warriors season when they have the big battle with the Clippers. It basically set the stage for the title the year later," Simmons said.

"But it was the year that Curry started to resonate with kids, and Curry was becoming this star, that he was a little different than the stars, because he was so different and unique as a player," Simmons added.

Not everyone has the body type of LeBron James or Joel Embiid. Most people who play basketball are of average height, and kids always start small. This is why Curry resonates with most fans, especially the younger generation.

Kids can't dunk right away, and most won't ever get to do it till they grow older. So what can they do? Shoot the basketball. Shooting has become an integral part of the game. More and more future players are going to have the right skills to make it to the NBA.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in a slump

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in a slump after losing seven of their last ten. Curry, who's finally out of his lump, can't carry the rest of the team, especially without Draymond Green on the floor.

In the absence of Green, Curry also has to be the Warriors' primary ball-handler and playmaker, while being the primary option in offense. That has become too much of an ask for the two-time MVP. So the rest of the Warriors have to step up. Andrew Wiggins has fallen off since the All-Star break, which has hurt the team.

Jordan Poole is on a cold streak, while Klay Thompson is still not capable of playing full minutes or even back-to-back games. It will be a tough final stretch for the Warriors, with the load mostly on Steph Curry's shoulders till Green's return.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is currently recovering from a spinal injury that has sidelined him for almost two months. Green has started limited contact workouts, and is targeting a return this month, just in time for the final weeks of the regular season.

