"He has disrespected them so much" - Rachel Nichols calls time on Jimmy Butler's Heat career making dissatisfied teammates' feelings clear

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's trade situation has reached a boiling point. According to Fox Sports 1's Rachel Nichols on Friday's episode of the "Open Floor" podcast, some of Butler's teammates feel disrespected by his attitude.

She added that it has also alienated some Heat executives, who reportedly share the same sentiment as his teammates amid the ongoing standoff between him and the organization.

“I talked to guys in that locker room and to say they have had it is an understatement," Nichols said. "He has disrespected them so much the way he’s been in and out.”

Butler's tense situation with the Heat has led to several suspensions. The latest being an indefinite suspension for "a continued pattern of disregard of team rules," for walking out of practice.

His agent, Bernard Lee, refuted a story that Butler made the team wait on the tarmac while they were traveling to Milwaukee. This has reportedly led to teammates growing disappointed and tired of the whole situation.

With the Feb. 6 trade deadline fast approaching, all parties involved would want to find a lasting solution to what has turned into an impasse.

What's next for Jimmy Butler amid his standoff with the Miami Heat?

Jimmy Butler has yet to get his trade wish away from the Miami Heat. Although recent reports suggest that the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in him, both teams are not willing to make sacrifices.

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Butler is not interested in the Pelicans and they are trying to avoid the luxury tax. The Suns are reportedly pursuing him but Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and the team's salary cap restrictions have made the situation complicated.

With his options limited, the possible outcomes include him getting traded before the deadline or making peace with the Heat. The second outcome seems unlikely as his public feud with Heat president Pat Riley adds to the complication.

