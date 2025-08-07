"He disrespected the NBA" - Kobe Bryant's former Lakers teammate does not mince words about Luka Doncic's lack of defensive effort

Kobe Bryant's former teammate, Samaki Walker, criticized Luka Doncic on Tuesday for his lack of defensive effort. Walker also discussed the Lakers' decision to sign Doncic to a max extension.

He praised the Slovenian international for his exceptional offensive prowess before highlighting the big flaw in his game.

"I love Luka offensively, but I feel like over the few years, he has disrespected the NBA," Walker said (5:22), via "The Coach JB Show."

"He goes back to Europe and talks about how soft the NBA is, yet he don't play no defense. I want to see, if he actually is in shape and he has the mentality to play defense because you can get in shape, but it still takes a mentality to play D."

Walker went on to criticize the NBA for pushing players with exceptional offensive prowess as the league's superstars. He also challenged Doncic to become effective on both ends of the floor.

Walker added that as a competitor, he wanted to see if Doncic could make the mental adjustment needed to evolve his game. He said he believes the superstar guard can live up to his expectations and challenge.

Lakers legend sends his well wishes to Luka Doncic following his max extension

LA Lakers legend Pau Gasol gave Luka Doncic his flowers after he signed a $165 million max extension on Saturday. Gasol shared Doncic Foundation's tweet, celebrating the news on his X account.

The two-time NBA champion applauded Doncic for inspiring young athletes and breaking down the barriers for international players.

"Congratulations on your extension, happy for you and proud of the efforts your foundation is making to break down the barriers that too often stand in the way of young athletes chasing their dreams," Gasol tweeted on Tuesday.

Doncic arrived in LA in a surprise move last season that shocked the basketball world. The Dallas Mavericks traded their generational superstar in hopes of fortifying their defense with 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

It was kept a secret between the two teams, and even the players didn't know about it until it was announced. However, despite the sudden move, Doncic made himself at home with the Lakers and helped them finish as the No. 3 seed in the West.

